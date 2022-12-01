FILE - Jamie Lee Curtis appears at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. Curtis is this year’s recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. The group announced Thursday that Curtis is receiving the honor at the AARP’s annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony. The event is hosted by returning host Alan Cumming and is premiering on PBS on Feb. 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. E.T. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Jamie Lee Curtis appears at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. Curtis is this year’s recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. The group announced Thursday that Curtis is receiving the honor at the AARP’s annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony. The event is hosted by returning host Alan Cumming and is premiering on PBS on Feb. 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. E.T. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Jamie Lee Curtis to receive award for overcoming ageism in entertainment

‘Curtis’ longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood’s outmoded stereotypes about aging’

“Scream Queen” Jamie Lee Curtis will be this year’s recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor.

Curtis will receive the honor at the AARP’s annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony, the group announced Thursday. Alan Cumming returns to host the ceremony, which will be telecast on “Great Performances” on PBS on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“Jamie Lee Curtis’ longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood’s outmoded stereotypes about aging, and it exemplifies what AARP’s Movies for Grownups program is all about,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement.

Since stepping into the role of Laurie Strode in “Halloween” in 1978, the 64-year-old horror queen starred in her last installment of the slasher series “Halloween Ends,” and the blockbuster indie film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” this year.

“We are delighted to honor Curtis, who at 19 became an iconic ‘scream queen’ in ‘Halloween,’ then grew up to be a master in comic and dramatic roles, too,” Jenkins said.

Curtis, whose other credits include, “True Lies,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Freaky Friday,” “Knives Out” and the television series “Scream Queens,” is an Emmy nominee and a British Academy Film Award winner. Her films have, over her four-decade-long career, earned $2.5 billion at the box office, the statement said.

The AARP’s Movies for Grownups program champions movies that resonate with viewers 50 and over, and fights ageism in the entertainment industry. Previous honorees include Lily Tomlin, George Clooney, Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro and Michael Douglas.

RELATED: ‘Halloween Ends’ wins box office but renews streaming debate

Movies and TVSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New cultural facility invites local artists for a pop-up exhibition

Just Posted

Allard Dental, 21183 88 Ave., is one of the festive local holiday displays for 2022. It is collecting toy and gift card donations for the Infinite Expansion Foundation toy drive. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
MAP: Christmas light displays are lighting up Langley for the holidays

Angela Doro, president of Freybe, and Township Mayor Jack Froese, announced Freybe’s $70,000 donation towards a garden at the new Salishan Place by the River in 2019. The facility is now hosting an art exhibition and inviting local artists to submit their work. (Langley Advance Times files)
New cultural facility invites local artists for a pop-up exhibition

Facing an 0-3 hole to start the season, the Sea Spray went on a 4-0 run to force overtime before Jared Moloci’s second of the game was the winner in sudden-death overtime in a 14-13 win over the Black Fish Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27, at Langley Events Centre (Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre)
Grizzlies remain undefeated while Sea Spray force overtime victory in Arena League Lacrosse action

LOSC swimmer Macey Larson, seen here at a 2019 intra-club event held at the Walnut Grove pool, placed first in the 200m breaststroke and second in the 100m breaststroke at the Surrey Knights LC Invitational Swim Meet held Saturday Nov. 26th to Sunday Nov. 27th at Guildford Recreation Center in Surrey. (Langley Advance Times file)
Medals and a new club record set as Langley Olympian Swim Cub competes at Surrey Knights invitational