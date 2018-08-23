Famed conversationist Jane Goodall will be among the special guests at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival. British primatologist, ethologist, and anthropologist Jane Goodall poses for a portrait to promote the Disneynature film, “Born in China,” in New York on April 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Victoria Will

Jane Goodall to appear at Vancouver International Film Festival

Proceeds from the Oct. 4 screening will support the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

Famed conservationist Jane Goodall will be among the special guests at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival.

Organizers say the British primatologist and anthropologist will take part in a Q-and-A after a special charity screening of Brett Morgen’s documentary on her titled ”Jane.”

Proceeds from the Oct. 4 screening will support the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.

The screening is part of the festival’s Impact programming stream, which “showcases uncompromising films and features discussions that have the power to spark action and change the way audiences see the world.”

There is also a VIFF Impact Award, which carries a $5,000 cash prize.

VIFF runs Sept. 27 to Oct. 12.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley City and Telus announces $21 million deal for high speed internet

Most City homes and businesses will be able to connect with a fibre optic network.

Learn to skate at new Aldergrove arena

Aldergrove Skating Club hosts Learn to Skate sessions for beginners

Mountie charged in Lower Mainland sex crime involving minor

Appeared Wednesday in Surrey court

Tree of life to be planted in memory of Aaliyah Rosa

The seven-year-old girl was found deceased inside an apartment in July

VIDEO: Youth hunger an ‘invisible’ problem in Langley

Brady Lumsden hopes to raise $100K for Weekend Fuelbag to help feed hungry students

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Mt. Hicks fire threatens homes as it moves west

Agassiz crews monitor blaze around the clock

Jane Goodall to appear at Vancouver International Film Festival

Proceeds from the Oct. 4 screening will support the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

B.C. museum receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

Police believe the body found around 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar was not a random act

Four fires merge near Telegraph Creek

Northern B.C.’s Alkali Lake blaze now at 118,000 hectares

Abbotsford cops confirm 1st tickets issued over Gladys homeless camp

Tickets came day after pedestrian fatally struck on Gladys Avenue near homeless camp in July

Legendary B.C. lacrosse team reunion will recount titles, terror

Goalie Rich Zecchel is still frightened to fly and recalls the crash-landing of a DC-3 in a field.

B.C. towns to premier: Show us the marijuana money

Local governments face enforcement costs, pressure on farmland

Most Read