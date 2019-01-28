Katie Holmes in Victoria to film horror movie sequel

Famous actress in BC city to film the sequel to a 2016 horror movie

(Katie Holmes212/Twitter)

Katie Holmes is in Victoria filming the sequel to a 2016 horror movie, The Boy, about a life-like doll causing disturbing events in “Heelshire Mansion”, Craigdarroch Castle. The movie featured such stars as Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans. The Boy 2 is under the same direction, William Brent Bell, known for The Devil Inside (2012) and will also star Ralph Ineson (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and The Witch).

The Boy 2 begins filming at undisclosed locations around Greater Victoria today and is expected to continue filming in the area until some time in April.

READ ALSO: Local charity benefits from Hallmark movie filming in Oak Bay

READ ALSO: Victoria Film Fest celebrates 25 years of movie magic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Black Panther’ wins top honour at SAG Awards

Just Posted

Many neglected horses seized from Langley property after cruelty investigation

On Dec. 15, 2018, 27 horses were seized in a cruelty investigation in Langley.

Aldergrove Subways fined for not paying employees

The government ordered $7,000 in back pay returned to 18 workers.

Langley infielder says it’s a ‘big honour’ to compete on Team Canada at Pan Am qualifiers

Wes Darvill is playing with Team Canada in Brazil from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

VIDEO: Giants’ winning streak ends with shootout

The Langley-based team will be playing again in Kamloops this Wednesday.

VIDEO: Australian teachers learn about B.C.’s past at historic Fort Langley

Exchange program sees Canadian and foreign teachers swap jobs

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Crane collapse at Port of Vancouver

Officials say ship was coming in to berth when it made contact with ship-to-shore crane on the dock

Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says Lower Mainland lawyer

Kyla Lee, who defends clients from Chilliwack, says new impaired laws are unconstitutional, unfair

Alberta not pleased with Victoria’s proposed lawsuit against oil/gas

Premier Rachel Notley says the “hypocrisy of this proposed lawsuit is astounding”

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Unist’ot’en demand Coastal GasLink stop work at northern B.C. pipeline

Wet’suwet’en house claims company is violating the law and injunction agreement

Katie Holmes in Victoria to film horror movie sequel

Famous actress in BC city to film the sequel to a 2016 horror movie

B.C. extends mining tax credits to attract investment

Premier John Horgan says more to come from task force to strengthen struggling industry

Most Read