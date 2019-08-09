Three fellows named Jay, who all perform together as the aptly named band Trilojay, perform the Langley Summer festival Series. (Trilojay/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Keeping all the Jay’s straight

Vancouver’s Trilojay performs at the Langley Summer Festival Series Thursday, Aug. 15

A high energy Vancouver band with a unique moniker and line-up will be the next act featured at the Township of Langley’s Summer Festival Series on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Trilojay is named after the three Jays who make up the Vancouver group: Jay Leonard Juatco, Jay Esplana, and Jason Nickel.

With an energetic pop sound ranging from roots rock to funk, they perform an extensive song list that includes everything from classic rock and soul to modern hits.

This free concert is another installment of Langley Township’s Summer Festival Series. The initiative, kick-started by arts and culture director Peter Tulumello, is a chance for locals to come out and enjoy live music.

One of the members, Jay Juatco, said the members each have a different code-name so no one, including themselves, gets confused.

“We have a code, I’m Jay-1, the keyboardist is Jay-2, and then there’s Jason,” he explained. “We were all pretty good friends who were in different bands. It just worked out that way.”

This band will take the stage at the Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. They are stepping in for Baby FuzZ, whose originally scheduled appearance has been postponed until next year’s festival.

That doesn’t mean they’re not prepared for a good time however, Juatco said the busy band plays about 150 shows a year – each one of them uniquely different and specifically tailored to each crowd.

“We look at the audience and get a feel for the general mood and then work with that and go with the vibe. There are usually some big age ranges so we’ll do older songs for parents and newer songs for the younger crowd,” Juatco said. “Sometimes newer songs done in an older style.”

Read More: Fifty years after playing wrong stage, Valdy returns to Langley

For more information on the Summer Festival Series, including a list of upcoming performances, people can visit www.tol.ca/summerfest.

People can also visit Trilojay’s website to find out more about the band and attempt to keep each Jay straight before the show.

