Langley artist paints West Coast landscapes for her upcoming appearance at the annual art exhibition

Dureault grew up drawing with her grandma in Langley

Lizete Dureault paints West Coast landscapes from her own studio in Langley. She is one of the 22 artists presenting their work at the sixth annual West Fine Art Show, scheduled to take place from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5 at Yorkson Creek Middle School. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Back with their sixth edition, the organizers of Langley’s annual West Fine Art show have announced a new location and a diverse line up of renowned artists from all around Western Canada, including Langley.

In addition to presentations from experienced artists, the exhibition will have a special display titled Emerging Young Artists, showcasing the work of local secondary school students – while also raising money for the Langley School District Foundation.

All the artists have agreed to donate 25 per cent of their total art sales to the foundation, shared Brain Croft, founder of the West Fine Art Show.

One of the local artist part of the show is Walnut Grove’s 54-year-young Lizete Dureault, who will present West Coast landscapes at the three-day event, which runs from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5.

Her work is inspired by the natural rural beauty and habitats surrounding various Langley’s dog-walking parks, such as Derby Reach.

“I create art based on the places or things I experience. That includes still-life of musical instruments, wine topics or West Coast totems that remind me of friends, something I enjoy seeing, hearing or feeling inspired to paint,” she shared.

Dureault hopes to meet new people and speak to community members, while supporting the students of School District 35.

“I also hope visitors come out to see what words alone cannot always capture,” she added.

Dureault, who grew up in the Township spending hours in her kitchen drawing with her grandma, said “painting in the kitchen is my fondest childhood memory.”

“I’m fortunate to be able to pursue an art career that fulfills a need to paint and accomplish my dreams. I practice daily in my home studio,” she added.

Dureault is excited for her appearance at the show, and congratulated Croft for building an exhibition that has gained popularity locally and across Canada.

In addition to Dureault, Croft is bringing 21 more artists, including himself to the event’s new location, Yorkson Creek Middle School.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the last day, and will also feature guitarist John Gilliat. For children visiting the venue, there will be a kids’ art centre hosted by Opus Art Supplies.

Croft said planning for the new location was a “challenge,” but Stephanie Labby, the school’s principal, was generous with her help.

“Stephanie Labby who has been very supportive, and we are in great shape to put on a wonderful show for Langley,” Croft concluded.

For more information, people can visit www.westart.ca. Yorkson Creek School is located at 20686 84th Ave.

.

• READ MORE: Pandemic forces fine art show to pivot and use virtual format

• READ MORE: Former fighter pilot turned artist among those at art show

.