Langley artists offer up a little mystery for the holiday season

The 15th annual Christmas Mystery Show runs now until Dec. 22 at Fort Gallery

The Fort Gallery is holding their 15th annual Christmas group art exhibition and sale.

Manager Margaret Campbell invites shoppers and art enthusiasts to come experience mystery and thrill equivalent to Christmas morning.

“The gallery is holding an art sale of 8 x 8 inch works in which the artist remains a mystery until the work is purchased. A bit of festive fun and mystery,” Campbell said.

Guests are invited to come browse the gallery walls, lined with artworks by emerging and established artists from all over the Fraser Valley.

Sold works will be immediately taken off the wall for buyers to take home.

In their place a sold tag will reveal the artist’s name.

Each work is priced at $100 which is split between the artist and the gallery.

Proceeds support the gallery’s programming throughout the year.

The Christmas Mystery Show runs now until Dec. 22.

An evening of carol singing will be led by the a capella Robson Quartet on Dec. 13, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Robson Singers are a choral group composed of Dayna Coulter, Katie Henthorne, Maria Krause, and Tricia Coleman.

These women have sung together since meeting at D.W. Poppy Secondary School. They formed the Robson Singers in 2009, combining their desire to make music together and to give back to the community.

They began by singing in four-part harmony on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver for passersby to raise money for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Fort Gallery is located at 9048 Glover Rd and hours are Wednesday to Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

More information can be found at www.fortgallery.ca.

The Robson Singers will sing carols at Fort Gallery Dec. 13. (Margaret Campbell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

