Langley Arts Calendar: Oct. 18, 2019 edition

See the arts calendar in Friday’s print edition and the community calendar in on Wednesday.

Ongoing

• Shot in the Dark: Fall film series features 7 p.m. showings at the Cineplex Langley for $10 each. Oct. 23: Peterloo: Mike Leigh political period piece. Nov. 6: They Shall Not Grow Old, Peter Jackson’s WWI colourized documentary. Nov. 20: Sometimes Always Never: British drama about family. Info: Shotinthedark.ca.

• Social Security: Surrey Little Theatre production is Thursdays to Sundays to Nov. 16 at 7027 184th St. Tickets: $18-$20, at surreylittletheatre.com or info@surreylittletheatre.com.

Friday, Oct. 18

• Charity concert: West Coast Youth Music Society Melodies for Medicine concert is 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Langley Community Music School, 4899 207th St., and benefits BC Children’s Hospital. Tickets: $10. RSVP: www.wcymusicsociety.com.

Saturday, Oct. 19

• Langley Ukulele Ensemble: Album release party and concert is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Chief Sepass Theatre. Tickets: langleyukes.com, 604-340-8536 (UKES) or eventbrite.

Sunday, Oct. 20

• West My Friend: Performs at Langley Community Music School at 2:30 p.m. in a Cafe Classico concert Oct. 20. Tickets and info: 604-534-2848 or langleymusic.com.

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

– Knit and Crochet Nights: For knitters and crocheters of all abilities and ages. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– Babytime, Mondays, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

– Storytime, Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

– LEGO Club, Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

– Close Knit Langley, Tuesdays, 2:30 to 5 p.m.

– Scrabble Club, Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

– Diwali: 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 26. Free crafts, face painting, henna, Indian music, live Bhangra performances, displays and refreshments.

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– Collector Club: Meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month (except in July and August). Chat with other collectors of items new and old. Learn about community resources and more. Free. Nov. 7.

– Tween Tuesday: For Grades 5 to 8. Learn about the FVRL Playground and other creative projects. From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271st St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

• Grave Tales: Costumed intepreters offer guided walks around Fort Langley. Tours run to Nov. 3. Adults tours: 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Youth tours: 6 p.m. Extended tour is 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance: $17.10 for adult regular tour, $20.60 adult extended tour. $13.20 youth tour. On brownpapertickets.com.

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Out and about

• Brookswood Senior Centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

• Surrey Square Wheelers: Wednesday: beginner/mainstream level 7 p.m. $5 and $6 for guests. New dancers receive three free evenings after they register. At the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: mwilson.ssw@gmail.com, 604-534-0863 or 604-916-0653, surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

Mondays

• Langley Garden Club: Regular meetings are the second Monday each month at the United Churches of Langley (formerly Sharon United), 216th Street and 48th Avenue at 7 p.m. with parlor show, speaker and refreshments. Drop-ins are welcome. Info: langleygardenclub.com.

• Port Kells Art Club: Offers classes. All levels of experience welcome. In oils and acrylics. Annual membership: $30. The club holds two art shows annually. Meets September to June at 20701 Fraser Hwy. Info: Susan Black, 604-592-2357 or susan.black@shaw.ca.

• Fraser Valley Symphony: Positions available (violin, viola, and string bass), but other interested musicians are invited to inquire. Grade 8 RCM or equivalent required. Rehearsals are Monday 7:15 p.m. at Abbotsford Traditional School. Info: lindsaymellor@hotmail.com.

• Langley Concert Band accepts new members (teens and adults) with at least one year of musical experience and meets Mondays 7-9 p.m. in the R.E. Mountain Secondary band room, 7755 202A St. Info: thelangleyconcertband@gmail.com or 604-513-8927. All instruments welcome. Musicians must have a minimum one year playing their instrument and a love of music.

• Senior Opus Singers: No experience is necessary. Group performs at retirement facilities and familiar tunes from days gone by. Rehearsals are Monday afternoons at the Renaissance Retirement Resort, 6676 203rd St., from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Info: senioropussingers@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

• Scottish Country Dancing: The first lesson is free. Check out the lively dancing. No partner necessary. Beginners welcome. The group meets Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Langley Community Hall. $5. No experience needed and no partner required. Info: Louise 604 987 3792, mlmurphy@telus.net or lonotera@shaw.ca.

Wednesdays

• Creative Compass Society: Open mike events every second Wednesday at Maria’s Gelato, Fort Langley. Music starts at 3 to 7 p.m. Myles of Smiles is dedicated to musician Myles Seib who died of a brain tumour at 29. Performers wanted for upcoming events. Info: @creativecompasssociety.

• Langley Community Chorus: Join the 80-voice choir that rehearses Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The chorus is seeking male tenors. Info: membership@langleychorus.org.

• South Fraser Pipes and Drums: The group meets Wednesdays 7 to 9 p.m. at Coghlan Hall. Potential members welcome. Info: Nancy, 604-782-9975.

• Music@Midweek: Free concerts are at noon in the Langley auditorium of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild: Members meet on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kathleen, 604-597-6414, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Langley Camera Club: Meets 7 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wed. of each month. All levels of photographers and newcomers welcome. Info: 604-532-9212.

• Opus One Women’s Choir: Accepting new members. No audition or experience required, only the love of singing! New members accepted September and January. Rehearsals are every Wednesday at R.E. Mountain Secondary School band room. 7:15-9:15 p.m. Info: opusonewomenschoir@gmail.com.

Thursdays

• Square dancing: Adult beginner classes are at the Brookswood Seniors’ Centre, 19899 36th Ave., 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Info.: 604-838-8821, jamonce@shaw.ca or www.surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

• Langley Writers’ Guild: Meets 10 a.m.-noon on the first, second, and fourth Thursdays of the month at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Hwy. All genres. Meets September to June. The group will consider one evening meeting per month if there is interest. Info: Deanna, 604-530-0951.

• Central Valley Community Pipe Band: The band is accepting new pipers and drummers of all levels. Meets Wednesday evenings at Coghlan Community Hall. An 8-week beginners’ program will be offered in the new year. Contact Nancy Gleeson (nancygleeson@gmail.com or 604-782-9975).

• Men’s a cappella group: New members welcome to the group that meets Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. at 20525 72nd Ave. Info: Gord, 604-530-4795.

• South Fraser Community Band – Intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in the music room of Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 24th Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals are from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Fridays

• Partners Bridge – Every Friday except the second Friday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Aldergrove’s OAP Hall. Cost is $2.

Saturdays

Old-time dances: OAP hall, 3015 273rd St., has Saturday dances from 1 to 4 p.m. $6, includes snacks and tea/coffee.

Sundays

• Guys ’N Gals Square Dance Club – Dance classes every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the OAP Hall, 3015 273rd St. The first three classes are free to new dancers, $7 at the door.