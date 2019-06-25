Langley resident Nicole Haney competes in the 2019 Miss BC Pageant. (Miss BC/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Langley contestant vies for Miss BC title

Nicole Haney competes in Fort Langley at province-wide beauty pageant

At first, Nicole Haney was skeptical if a beautiful pageant was the right avenue to promote empowerment.

A bit more research and soul-searching led to her enrollment in the Miss BC Pageant this coming Canada Day.

“It seems that there are certain preconceptions affiliated with pageants that, like most preconceptions, are overgeneralized and oversimplified,” Haney explained. “ My receptive nature, however, to new experiences and opportunity had me intrigued as I gathered that it was about much more than just a pretty face.”

After experiencing violence in her home, 28-year-old Haney lived on the street for time as a teen.

“Fleeing such an environment at a young age, I became one of Canada’s many statistics. Not only did that experience give me the ability to overcome trials and tribulations, but the strength to thrive intrinsically within them,” Haney said.

Since overcoming homelessness, Haney has made it her mission to promote personal development, empowerment and recognition of inner beauty.

Now pursuing a career as a Life Skills Coach, Haney works with various different causes so she can inspire and empower women to pursue their future.

At the age of 17, Haney worked with ‘Namgis First Nations in Alert Bay and the Serpent River Community of Northern Ontario to help confront social turbulence and high rates of suicide.

In 2013, Haney also spoke at a National Women’s Day celebration at the Reach Gallery in Abbotsford BC.

The Miss BC Pageant is a first for her, but Haney hopes to use the platform to utilize all of her strengths and goals.

“I am very much looking forward to meeting and getting to know the other ladies that will be participating. Connecting with them and knowing their story and reasons for being a part of this event as well as seeing how I can learn and grow from this experience is within itself a win for me,” Haney said.

The annual pageant partners with the Canadian Cancer Society to help raise funds for their “Cops for Cancer” program with the RCMP.

Read more: VIDEO: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Throughout the weekend June 29 to July 1, contestants will be trained in various genres to face the panel of judges, receive life-skills training, and attend the grand finale showcase.

Each contestant will present a personal expression of sports wear and an evening gown. They will also conduct a private interviews with a judging panel and an on-stage interview with the public.

“The bustling and progressive nature of Langley City is filled with entrepreneurs and people of influence on the lookout for those with sparkling potential and those who want to make a difference in their community,” Haney explained. “It was this very reason that I was offered with the privilege to participate in the largest pageant in the province.”

The Miss BC finale will be held on Monday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chief Sepass Theatre in the Langley Fine Arts School.

Fifty-two contestants will compete in a variety of different categories including Miss BC, Miss Teen BC, Jr. Miss BC, and Mrs. BC.

People can visit www.missbc.ca for more information.

