Langley country artist Dallas Smith releases fourth album, Timeless

Canadian country music artist Dallas Smith has released his latest album, Timeless, in an effort to release “timeless country music” in what the former Langley resident called “uncertain times.”

The album is Smith’s fourth and first since 2016’s Side Effects.

Timeless includes the title track as well as the hit singles “Drop”, “The Fall”, and “Like a Man”.

The album features collaborations with fellow Canadian country artists Dean Brody and MacKenzie Porter as well as American country rock artist Hardy.

“If the song speaks to me at the right moment in life and I can feel myself connecting to the lyric, that would be put aside for sure,” Smith said. “We just wait until we got those songs that speak to those things and work from there. I don’t go in there rushing any decisions. I just let the process happen.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley’s Dallas Smith up for four Canadian Country Music Awards

“Like A Man” is up for Single of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA), while Smith himself is up for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

The 38th Canadian Country Music Awards will be broadcast September 27.

Last year, Smith co-hosted the ceremony with Billy Ray Cyrus and won Male Artist and Entertainer of the Year.

Timeless is available for download on Itunes, Spotify, and wherever music is sold.

More information on Smith and his music can be found at dallassmith.ffm.to/likeaman.

