Langley couple spreads positivity through comic style journal

Brad and Janelle Carss, both longtime Langley residents, recently released a book on mindfulness and positivity. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Quitting a “cushy” job and beating health challenges – a long-time Langley couple and YouTubers have pulled a complete 180 degrees turn to teach mindfulness and spread positivity in the community.

Janelle and Brad Carss of Walnut Grove spent 15 months brainstorming and writing their recently released journal, titled “Bravebud: Bite-Sized Actions for Super Bada** Results.”

In their first book, the former business leaders explore the self-help genre by illustrating their personal life experiences in comic book style.

“It has 65 guided prompt exercises, assessments, quizzes, and opportunities to release your fury-in-you let loose a glitter bomb all over the page. It’s a brief escape from the monotony of everything going on in this world to help you get really focused on you and mindful of what’s going on in your own world,” explained Brad, a former human resources consultant and executive coach.

Brad wrote the book along with his wife, Janelle, who had left her job at a growing Vancouver-based natural wellness company to pursue an acting career.

“You may have seen her at some point lurking about in the background of locally filmed shows like Riverdale and Virgin River or on stage at Langley Little Theatre or at the White Rock Player’s Club theatre,” said Brad, a proud husband.

In October 2020, shortly after Janelle’s big career changes, Brad started experiencing serious health concerns. Issues in his eyes, which he first encountered as a kid, had begun to return.

He lost a considerable amount of vision in the span of a few days due to a retinal inflammatory disease.

“I definitely didn’t expect this as it’s been 23 years since my last surgery,” said Brad.

Things had changed drastically in the lives of Brad and Janelle.

While Janelle pursued her acting career, Brad stayed at home and lockdown due to COVID made it worse for him.

The dedication to keep his spirits high made him think about writing a book. He was quick to share it with Janelle, and the latter was there to support.

The duo decided to write and designs a book, which would be full of colourful images, describing exercises and strategies to keep the mind active.

“All this while having absolutely no art skills and barely being able to draw a stick man,” Brad chuckled.

He sat and dove deep into his past, recalling the time he worked as a paperboy for Langley Advance Times. At age eight, he started his paper route in his local Walnut Grove neighbourhood with his brother.

Later, Brad travelled across Canada, the US, and Mexico, working as a human resources professional.

“I knew that with my passion and experience creating webinars, full week seminars, and learning materials for thousands, that I could take all the tools that I’ve learnt and put them into one unique book in a much more fun way then I learnt them.”

With Janelle’s “spunky” comedic background, he was able to set a hilarious tone targeted at millennials and Gen Z’ers.

They added some superhero characters to the story.

“Much like these movies, every person (or superhero) gets knocked down and experiences some painful moments in life. We choose how those moments shape us. I hope that no matter what dumpster fire anyone might be going through in this moment that maybe by picking up this journal it will at least bring some laughter and some inspiration into their life to keep fighting, keep creating, and let your story be the next inspiration to this world.”

Brad sometimes also gets featured on his wife’s YouTube channel, “Steamy Vegan Kitchen,” where she talks about healthy vegan and gluten-free recipes.

The couple is working on three more books, which they hope to release later this year. In addition to the book, they have also launched a clothing and merchandise line.

“Bravebud: Bite-Sized Actions for Super Bada** Results” is available at the Indigo Langley store and Amazon. For more information, people can visit, Bravebud.com.

