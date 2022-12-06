Langley director to stage a Christmas special

Nicola Shannon is a Langley-based director who is collaborating with Abbotsford’s Gallery 7 Theatre to direct their upcoming Christmas production, A Christmas Carol. The show runs in-person Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 as well as Thursday till Saturday, Dec. 15 - 17 at 7:30 p.m. with meatiness on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Langley Advance Times files)

A Langley producer and director is bringing extra cheer to the holiday season. Nicola Shannon is staging Charles Dickens’ classic story, A Christmas Carol, for Fraser Valley audiences.

Founder of Langley’s Little Dipper Theatre Co, she has taken on a temporary creative role to direct the holiday production for Abbotsford’s Gallery 7 Theatre.

In this role, the Trinity Western University alumnus will tell the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his encounter with his former partner’s ghost.

The ghost informs the selfish Scrooge that three spirits will visit him over the next three nights. As the spirits confront the misanthrope one by one with images of past, present, and future, a magical journey of the heart, mind and spirit develops, and Scrooge discovers the true essence of the Christmas season.

“As theatre story-tellers, we believe storytelling is much more powerful than telling people how they should behave,” said Shannon. “We have imbued the story-teller in A Christmas Carol with Dickens’ fervour and passion for the poor. I hope his story reminds us to keep our hearts open to those in need and not to become desensitized to the beauty of life and to those around us,” she continued.

An acting instructor at the Bez Arts Hub, Shannon worked closely with the actors in this production, including Abbotsford’s experienced artist, Lawrence Locke.

In addition, she is supported by a team of design artists from around the Fraser Valley. Some of the other Langley residents part of the show include set and lighting designer Lora-Lynne Frewing as well as costume designer Jenn Mamchur.

Talking about the upcoming show, Ken Hildebrandt, executive/artistic director of Gallery 7, said, “there is something wonderfully beautiful and theatrical in the one-person show.”

“We marvel at the actor’s ability to transform in to many different characters as they take us through a story that is captivating, thought-provoking and ultimately highly entertaining. This is a faithful and Canadian rendition of the classic story, and I think the show will add to the joy of the holidays as its message of hope, charity and giving resonates with audiences,” he added.

A Christmas Carol runs in-person Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 as well as Thursday till Saturday, Dec. 15 – 17 at 7:30 p.m. with meatiness on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

A live-stream option is also available. For tickets and more information, people can visit www.gallery7theatre.com.

.

RELATED: Zeal to make hometown an art hub, Langley resident launches a theatre company

READ MORE: CHRISTMAS FUN: Langley’s holiday activities have begun

.