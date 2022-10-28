Langley DJ’s groovy Halloween party to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital

His sister with rare disease was once a patient there

Last year, DJ Daniel Hoodikoff raised $1,500 for BC Children’s Hospital. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Years ago, Langley resident Daniel Hoodikoff’s younger sister was diagnosed with a rare disease. At that time, BC Children’s Hospital “was a big help” to the family, 22-year-old Hoodikoff told Langley Advance Times.

His sister is now 19 years old and no more eligible for the services of the children’s hospital. But, Hoodikoff, a DJ for more than seven years, said he has a special connection with the hospital and hasn’t forgotten the staff.

Recognizing their efforts, he devised an idea to use his DJing skills to raise funds for the hospital on the occasion of Halloween.

His family has been setting up Halloween decorations in their yard for years, attracting dozens of people annually. This community support grew stronger when he brought his DJ setup outside the home and in the yard last year to raise money for the hospital. His fundraiser, Scares for Cares turned out to be successful, and “a large crowd” showed up.

A lot of people danced to his playlist, and he ended up raising $1,500.

Hoodikoff shared that the hospital staff was surprised and appreciated his efforts when he presented the cheque.

“I felt good, too,” he added.

“[The hospital] checks a lot of people, I wanted to support them and give back to the community,” he continued.

That inspired the local DJ to turn the Halloween celebrations into an annual fundraiser.

Returning this year, on Halloween night – Monday, Oct. 31 – Hoodikoff hopes to raise double the amount he raised last year. But “it doesn’t have to stop there,” he noted.

Hoodikoff will play from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. outside his place, located at 6964 197B St, Langley.

People can expect spooky decorations, including handmade tombstones, cowboys, witches, and much more. And, of course, there will be music and a lot of dancing involved.

“It takes a lot of time to decorate,” he commented. “But, good part is that it brings the community together,” he continued.

