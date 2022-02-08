Langley history and imagination combine in debut book

The Untold Stories of Fort Langley is centred around ancient battles in the historic village

Michael Wuensche is a long-time Langley resident, who recently penned his first book, a historical fiction entitled The Untold Stories of Fort Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A long-time Langley resident spent weekends away from a full-time job to retell Fort Langley’s history with a bit of creative imagination added.

Through his debut novel, The Untold Stories of Fort Langley, Michael Wuensche has tried to uncover some of the less talked about battles and events that took place in Fort Langley many years ago.

As readers flip through the pages, they will also come across Wuensche’s efforts in filling in some of the undiscovered information with his own creative musings.

His book’s centre point revolves around the clashes between The Hudson’s Bay Company and an Indigenous clan, a battle that took place on the shores of the Fraser River in Fort Langley.

MORE ON LOCAL AUTHORS: Science fiction and romance co-mingle in Langley author’s first release

Talking about the fiction side of the book, he said readers will find some dialogue between historical characters that are entirely made up – to paint a clear picture. He added that the concept also allows people to engage with the characters.

“There is very little written about the final battle hence, I took a bit of liberty to play with the imagination.”

Wuensche, a full-time safety coordinator in Langley, said that after scanning several history books, he was able to bring out stories steeped in the history of Fort Langley.

“I tried to get [my] hands on as many history book as possible. Thanks to all the historians, too,” Wuensche commented. His book has 31 chapters linked together to weave what he hopes is an engaging story.

RELATED: Aldergrove author released another fantasy novel

Wuensche started out by conducting local walking tours to quench his thirst for history and live his passion for storytelling.

Then, shortly after the pandemic hit, he began exploring the history book.

That’s when he went on a journey and dedicated his weekends towards creativity.

A couple of years later, he penned his debut work as an author.

Wuensche, 35, wants readers to know that his book does not fall under a typical history book. He said he has tried to keep the language and terminology simple to appeal to a mass audience.

“It is an easy and simple read for all types of readers,” he suggested.

His dream is to become a full-time writer and continue to explore his favourite genre – history. The Untold Stories of Fort Langley is a self-published work available online at Amazon.

.

BooksFort LangleyhistoryLangley in historyLocal History