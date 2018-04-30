Langley kids concert a highlight of music school open house

Langley Community Music School is hosting one of its traditional spring events this Saturday, May 5.

Kids will be invited to show off their musical wisdom this weekend, during the Langley Community Music School’s (LCMS) annual spring open house from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (May 5).

The non-profit music school teaches adults and children alike, and this weekend it will be spotlighting the musical know-how of some of the community’s youngsters.

The school faculty’s Rose Gellert String Quartet are on stage starting at 1 p.m., performing Sound Track Live – a free children’s concert that will include music from screens large and small, as well as some classical favourites, said LCMS principal Susan Magnusson.

“We will be playing a number of popular music and movie themes, and exploring their musical origins in some of the classical greats,” elaborated quartet member Peter Ing said.

“It will be very interactive, with the young audience invited to ‘guess that tune.’ It’s going to be a lot of fun!”

The open house is an opportunity to tour the facility, meet the teachers, and learn about classes, Magnusson said, explaining that LCMS is world-renowned for its “top calibre” music programs for children and adults, ranging from early learning and traditional classical instruments to general music programs, jazz, and popular music.

The school’s Rose Gellert Hall is also an “important cultural venue” for the community, attracting professional performers from across the globe.

“We invite everyone in the community to come to our open house and learn more about our programs for all ages,” Magnusson said. “We are home to some of the most talented and highly qualified faculty and attract students from across the region and internationally.”

As part of Saturday’s festivities, the school will also be holding a fundraising plant sale – with proceeds going to the support of LCMS programs.

LCMS will be accepting registrations for the fall 2018 semester during the open house.

Magnusson noted there is no registration is necessary to attend either the open house or the featured concert.

The school is located at 4899 207th St.

Langley kids concert a highlight of music school open house

Langley Community Music School is hosting one of its traditional spring events this Saturday, May 5.

