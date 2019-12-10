Langley library makes the holiday season green

People are invited to get green screen pictures taken at Muriel Arnason’s Christmas Cheer event

Red is perhaps the most prominent colour during the holidays, but the Muriel Arnason Library’s seasonal event, Christmas Cheer, is all about the green.

On Monday, Dec. 16, people are invited to come get their picture taken in front of a green screen, which Sarwan Randhawa, the library’s supervisor, said has unlimited backgrounds.

“In past, we’ve celebrated with the green screen, and are bringing it back so people can choose the background that they like,” Randhawa explained.

From the North Pole to snowy locations around the world, Randhawa said the possibilities to get creative are endless and all photos will be emailed to guests after the event.

“The biggest thing to know is not to wear green,” Randhawa added, a potential obstacle for those trying to figure out what to wear for a Christmas party.

The screen screen will not work and people’s body parts that have green will be missing from the photos.

But the technological gizmo is not the only part of the afternoon – attendees can also expect hot chocolate, cookies, and seasonal music playing.

READ MORE: Diwali celebrations to be held across the world, including Langley

“There will be a few festive songs sung together,” Randhawa said. “And surprise gifts people can win through entering a draw.”

For children, colouring sheets and crafts will also be part of the program.

“Christmas Cheer was started in 2008 and is a little bit different each year. We want to share stories of how cultures celebrate in different ways,” Randhawa said. “It’s about bringing cheer and happiness.“

This is a free, drop-in program for all ages. The green screen will be set up at 2 p.m. and the program will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Muriel Arnason Library is located at 20338 65th Ave.

