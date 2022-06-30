Langley musician returns to Fort Langley for Canada Day

Singer and songwriter Daniel Wesley grew up in Langley, and he’s returning to town this weekend to be part of the Canada Day celebrations in Fort Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

When Daniel Wesley was offered the opportunity to perform in Fort Langley, he was quick to accept.

The singer-guitarist and Langley’s very own Wesley is coming back to the neighbourhood this Canada Day for a live concert with his four-member band.

Wesley, who grew up in Brookswood, is hoping to see many familiar faces at the Fort Langley Night Market. Also, the July 1 event is special to him, as he will be performing with the band after a long time.

With COVID, there were not many opportunities coming his way, so the last time he performed in Langley was three years ago.

“It will be so good to go out with the guys, play with them, and make people feel good.”

At the Canada Day special show, Wesley will play some of his popular rock songs.

Wesley, a Brookswood Secondary grad, first broke out onto the music scene when his song Ooo Ohh became the most requested song of 2007 at 99.3 The Fox in Vancouver.

“Its a family friendly affair. I am really looking forward to having fun in Langley,” Wesley said.

In addition to the live music on Friday, July 1, the Fort Langley Night Market will feature more than 40 local vendors, food trucks, a kids zone, lawn games, and drinks.

The market is hosted by the Eric Woodward Foundation and the foundation’s Fort Langley Projects, a non-profit organization that uses donations to support Fort Langley’s improvements and charitable causes.

The Canada Day market will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, people can visit fortlangleyproject.org.

.