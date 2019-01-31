Langley offers three Lunar New Year events

UPDATE: The Live In Langley Chinese Association Gala has sold out.

The annual Live In Langley Chinese Association gala marks the Lunar New Year. (Black Press Media files)

Tickets are only $10 for a performance that features colourful costumes, music of many styles, and even treats.

The Live In Langley Chinese Association is once again hosting its New Year celebration and invites the public to a gala evening this coming Sunday.

The association rents out a local church to put on its annual spectacular.

“This year we will host the Chinese New Year Gala on Feb. 3 at the Church in the Valley,” explained Leaf Alifu, with the association.

The event runs 4 to 9 p.m. at 23589 Old Yale Rd.

In addition to the entertainment, the evening features a lucky draw. UPDATE: The event has sold out.

Library events

Two public library branches will Lunar New Year celebrations this month.

The Muriel Arnason Library is holding its 11th annual Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, Feb. 9, and everyone is cordially invited to join the library staff and some special artists to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Come and enjoy the Chinese dance and music, displays, make a craft and a lucky envelope, and taste some New Year’s foods.

This is a free, drop-in program, and all supplies are provided. The event happens from 2 to 3 p.m.

Muriel Arnason Library is at 20338 65th Ave. For information, call 604-532-3590.

The other branch is Langley City.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, the public can enjoy a dragon dance, folk dancing, a calligraphy demonstration and special treats for the occasion. There is even a special sign language demonstration. The City branch, at 20399 Douglas Cres., has teamed up with the Tzu Chi charity foundation. The event is free and open to all ages.

For more information, call the branch at 604-514-2850.