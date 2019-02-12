Actors (left) Anna Dalgleish, Kelsey Krogman, and Esther Koepnick rehearse for The Amish Project. Courtesy Morris Ertman

Langley professor directs play about violence and forgiveness

Langley’s Angela Konrad is directing The Amish Project beginning Wednesday, Feb. 20 in Vancouver.

A Langley director is the artistic force behind an upcoming play that explores a tragic school shooting.

Dark Glass Theatre is presenting The Amish Project in Vancouver next week, and is directed by Angela Konrad, artistic director of Dark Glass Theatre and theatre chair and professor at Trinity Western University.

The Amish Project is a fictional exploration of the events of the Nickel Mines shooting in Pennsylvania in 2006, in which a local milkman walked into an Amish schoolhouse and shot multiple girls and then himself.

The Amish’s response to the crime was to forgive the gunman and embrace his family as victims.

“No matter how much time I spend with this script, no matter how deeply we dive into this story, no matter how much I know about the events that inspired it, I cannot wrap my mind around the enormity of the forgiveness that the Amish community extended in the face of this tragedy,” Konrad said.

Konrad explained all seven characters in the production are played by four female actors. The main character Carol is the widow of the gunman.

“She’s dealing with ‘who is this man I married. How can I love someone who can do this,’ and also wrestling with the outpouring of compassion that the Amish community piles on her. One of the things the playwright [Jessica Dickey] does marvelously is gives us an opportunity to see how this tragedy affected lots of different people. It’s quite powerful,” explained Konrad.

Konrad first directed the play last summer in Alberta’s Rosebud Theatre, and is excited to bring it back to B.C. for six performances.

“It’s incredibly beautiful and powerful. It’s not a depressing play, but it is a moving play,” she added.

While directing the show and “living inside the story,” Konrad said it’s been a “healing process” for herself to see how much forgiveness a community can offer.

“To go to work every day and be confronted with the questions around how people forgive cruelty and atrocity, and how you go on with your life after terrible things happen – it was quite a gift.”

While there’s challenges to directing any type of show, Konrad said The Amish Project has been more challenging for the actors than for herself.

“An actor literally puts on the shoes from another human being and looks at the world from another perspective. One of our actresses plays the murderer and for her to take that journey is pretty harrowing.”

Konrad explained there’s a scene in the schoolhouse when the shooting takes place, so as a director, she has to be careful not to run sensitive scenes for too long.

“The actors have to be aware of where their boundaries are in what they can do, and they have to have healthy practices around not just putting on those shoes, but taking them off after rehearsals.”

Everyone involved in The Amish Project is female with the exception of a male sound designer.

“Women in general in theatre are quite under-represented. There’s almost always more roles for men than there are women,” explained Konrad.

With Dark Glass Theatre, Konrad said she aims to ensure all diversities and genders are given a voice.

“Ideally there’s a diversity of all sorts, and being somewhat women-centric is one of our goals.”

The Amish Project runs from Wednesday Feb. 20 to 23 at 8 p.m. at Studio 1398 at 1398 Cartwright St., Vancouver.

Two matinee showings are on Feb. 21 and 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased online at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3914101

For more information on Dark Glass Theatre, visit: https://www.darkglasstheatre.com/

Previous story
Long-time theatre director puts on final show
Next story
Langley and surrounding area packed full of Family Day fun activities

Just Posted

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

No snow day today for Langley students

School district announces reopening

WATCH: Aldergrove principal records hilarious snow day parody for students

Principal Chris Wejr composed a special snow day parody to Michael Buble’s Home.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing Merritt man to return home

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read