Langley realtor shares her years of life experiences in her first book

79-year-old Sharon Mason became a realtor at the age of 40. Her first book, For the Love of Real Estate: Tales from the Trenches includes entertaining stories and experiences of life. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

A realtor has gone from writing property descriptions to writing a 184-pages life journey.

Sharon Mason is a first-time author whose book discusses not only real estate but, also life and raising two children, one of whom is actor/director Jason Priestley.

In her book, For the Love of Real Estate: Tales from the Trenches, Mason has included entertaining stories and experiences from life.

Released through Amazon, the part memoir and part industry guide successfully delivers reality, wisdom from lessons learned, a lot of humour and a humble determination to help those who follow her in the industry.

“I sincerely hope this is a fun and interesting read for all. At first glance, it’s a resource of industry information and career inspiration, but I also hope that by sharing some of my most valuable life lessons, it becomes relatable on many other levels,” said Mason.

“This book is a part of my legacy, and I am grateful to have this unique opportunity to share my story with my readers, community and family.”

RELATED: Langley history and imagination combine in debut book

The book even received a foreword from Mason’s son and award-winning actor, producer and director, Jason Priestley. He remembered his mother’s career change in the early ‘80s, as a middle-aged woman with no safety net, to the high-risk, high-reward life of a realtor. He credited her rise to the top of her game to hard work, grit and determination, but her honesty, dependability, care and compassion for people keep her there.

Mason shared that her son had no clue about her book until after she gave the completed version to him for feedback.

“The feedback that I received was that he absolutely loved the book,” she said. “It was after that I asked him to write a foreword. Family played a big role in supporting Mason to write the book.

Her husband, whom she has been married to for 45 years, said that he admires his wife’s tenacity of being able to get things done. The book is a great and instructional read, said Al Mason.

Sharon’s husband and their daughter, Justine, were always there to provide feedback.

“They read each chapter as it came out of the printer,” shared international award-winning realtor Sharon.

Growing up, Sharon enjoyed reading encyclopedias and stories that taught lessons.

“I loved studying, exams and all that. I was a nerd… I was like that,” she chuckled.

In addition to insights into the industry, Sharon will take readers to her childhood days, when she first experienced the freedom of being an entrepreneur.

She grew up watching her dad go from rags to riches as a realtor, broker and land developer, and by osmosis, she absorbed many lessons and attitudes that years later supported her many successes. At the age of 12, Sharon organized a backyard circus.

She was also a member of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, where she performed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Phillip.

“I have a history of putting things together and crossing the finishing line.” said the 79-year-old realtor.

READ MORE: Roller coaster love story of Fort Langley couple detailed in bio

In 1984, at the age of 40, she became a realtor. It took her six months of perseverance and creative marketing to land her first client, and she has never looked back. Later, she was among the top 100 agents in the world.

The author said her hope is that people in the community will value a realtor’s work more after reading the book.

“Many in the public do not have an accurate idea of the things that go behind the scenes. Things that realtors go with are not normal, but still, they are friends with everyone,” said Sharon.

“This book takes people right into the trenches and you will know exactly what is going on behind the scenes.”

.

authorBooksReal estate