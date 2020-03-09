Langley resident Vanya Shastri heads to El Salvador for international beauty pageant

Miss Petite is open to women between 18 to 29 who are no taller than five feet six inches

Miss Petite Canada Vanya Shastri, a Langley resident, is headed to El Salvador to compete in the International level of the competition. (Vanya Shastri/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley resident Vanya Shastri is on her way to El Salvador to compete in the Miss Petite International Pageant.

The 19-year-old recent Vancouver Film School grad was crowned Miss Canada Petite International 2019/2020 last summer.

The national pageant took place in Toronto with fifteen women competing, all between the ages of 18 to 29 and who are no taller than 5’6”.

“I’m so excited and humbled by the opportunity to see a new country and experience a new culture. I’ve travelled to a few countries with my mom growing up but always wanted to see more of the world in my own and now I can,” Shastri said.

In total, she’ll be in El Salvador for 12 days, plus two training days with her pageant coach and director in Toronto.

Shastri said she’ll be competing against 40 to 50 other countries.

“I’ve been preparing by working with a personal trainer and working out five days a week with cardio and resistance training, eating clean, having gowns fitted, practicing walking in six inch heels, and studying up on world issues for question and answer round,” Shastri explained.

The competition officially runs March 22 to 29.

Trained in acting, singing, and movement, Shastri said she plans to pursue a career in the performing arts upon her return from El Salvador.

People can watch her progress and find out more at www.misscanda.tv.

“I hope to take away the crown for Canada,” Shastri enthused. “I’m so honoured to be representing my home country and to have made it this far. I want to come home with the title to make everyone proud. I’ve trained very hard for this and am not willing to let anyone down. This win isn’t just for me, it’s for Canada.“

