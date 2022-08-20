Langley school invites children for a free concert during open house

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is inviting children of all ages to enjoy a blend of playful songs and live drawings at a free concert, Sing, Song, Sayings with celebrated entertainer Mike Bryden on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m.

The concert will open LCMS’ annual Fall Open House, which runs from 12 to 2 p.m. and offers the chance to take in the show, tour the school, speak with the teachers and learn more about the many music programs available to students of all ages, ranging from babies to adults.

“We are very happy to be hosting our open house again,” said LCMS principal Carolyn Granholm.

“This is a much-loved fall tradition, and we’re looking forward to beginning the new school year with an exciting afternoon of music and stories with new friends.”

The concert is the first of LCMS’ 2022-23 free children’s concert series. The interactive performance will cover topics such as friendship, tolerance and individuality through entertaining songs that uncover the meanings behind traditional proverbs and common expressions like The Goose and The Gander, Don’t Count Your Chickens and Birds of a Feather.

According to Granholm, the music is filled with positivity, and is highly engaging for kids and parents alike, with lots of sing-a-long moments.

“Mike Bryden’s shows are always an enormous crowd-pleaser,” said LCMS’ early learning coordinator Tammy Hummel. “We’re excited to kick off this year’s free children’s concert series with such a fun and entertaining event, and we invite everyone to join us for the open house.”

The concert will begin at 12 p.m. To register, people can email their name and number of attendees to info@langleymusic.com.

Other upcoming LCMS children’s concerts include Tunes for Tots with the Rose Gellert String Quartet on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Family Intro to Music Night on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Community Day Open House with the LCMS Children’s Choir on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

LCMS is located at 4899 207 St., Langley. To learn more, people can visit LangleyMusic.com or call 604-534-2848.

