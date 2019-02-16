Langley Secondary students rehearse upcoming musical comedy

Jabin Rempel has been involved with theatre for many years. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media

Students from the Langley Secondary Musical Theatre Company have dedicated hours each week in preparation for the school’s upcoming production of Guys and Dolls.

The show is a 1950’s romantic musical comedy written by Damon Runyon and set in New York City.

“It kind of has two story lines that happen. One is a gambler who’s trying to make some quick money and through that another love story kind of sparks and it’s a separate gambler who goes after another girl who is straight-laced and she’s a missionary,” explained Patrick McMath, LSS artistic and stage director.

Guys and Dolls follows the gambling habits of lead character Nathan Detroit, who tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town, while his girlfriend Adelaide is upset they’ve been engaged for fourteen years.

Nathan turns to a fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the cash, and Sky ends up pursuing a straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown.

Grade 12 student Jabin Rempel plays the role of Benny Southstreet, who is the right-hand man of Nathan Detroit.

“I take a lot of the heat for him when he’s not around and off gambling. Benny’s a bit of a nervous little guy, but when Nathan’s not around he runs the show,” explained Rempel.

Rempel has been involved with theatre for most of his life, as his two older sisters also starred in LSS productions, and his mother ran the concession stand.

“It was a lot of fun to see the musicals and eat a lot of candy. As the years went by I had a stronger and stronger passion for theatre, but I wanted to be on the stage instead of watching,” he added.

Rempel has been involved in theatre classes since he started at LSS in grade 9, and said the upcoming role is one of the more “serious” roles he’s played.

He credits the school’s theatre directors with the success of LSS shows.

“With how long I’ve been here, I can’t put into words how much love and support they’ve [directors] given through the programs. It’s amazing what they put in and the work and dedication when we’re not listening or paying attention. We come together as a family and it’s something special.”

When he graduates this spring, Rempel hopes to continue with musical theatre and said he’s considering a program at Capilano University.

But not every student in the show is as experienced with LSS theatre as Rempel.

Grade 10 student Malia Gregson moved to Canada from Abu Dhabi last September, and performs the role of a hot box dancer in Guys and Dolls.

“I really like it, it’s fun. Everyone’s super into it and they all try their best. I like how involved everyone is.”

Back in Abu Dhabi, Gregson participated in regular theatre, but said her school didn’t offer much for musical theatre.

So far she’s enjoying the class at LSS, and called it the “easiest” way to fit in with her new peers.

“I am a very extroverted person and this was the easiest club or thing for me to fit in to because everyone else is quite extroverted as well. Most of my favourite people I’ve met are in theatre. They’re friendly, energetic and happy.”

Guys and Dolls is also McMath’s first high school production, as he started teaching the theatre class at LSS last September.

McMath grew up in Abbotsford and studied theatre at the University of the Fraser Valley.

Although Guys and Dolls is fast approaching, he’s feeling confident.

“It’s great. I’m feeling good about it. The snow days were a challenge but we’re pulling together a few extra rehearsals. We have a strong group of talented kids in Grade 11 and 12, and especially a large group of boys who can sing and hold harmonies together so it’s great music and a great opportunity to showcase that.”

McMath has also been involved in many community theatre productions including Bard in the Valley.

According to McMath, Guys and Dolls has a cast of 45 students.

Co-directing with McMath is Patti Thorpe, and Emma Garland.

Guys and Dolls runs from Friday Feb. 22 to March 2 at Langley Secondary School at 21405 56 Ave.

Show begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays, with an additional 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays.

Tickets cost $14 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and can be purchased online at sd35.schoolcashonline.com or by calling 604-534-4171 ext. 743.

