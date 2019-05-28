Teacher Jamie Thomas has a window with a motorized gate. When the school productions are cast, he posts the information on the window with a special school-wide reveal. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley students introduces audiences to Elvis in Egypt

Belmont Elementary’s latest large-scale musical is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is not an easy script for adults but the Grade 6 and 7 students at Belmont Elementary have tackled it.

They stage the musical comedy in early June after spending months preparing.

The school has become known for staging high-quality productions, but it looked like there wasn’t going to be a show this year.

Longtime music teacher Jamie Thomas, due to health reasons, had reduced his hours and wasn’t going to tackle a show.

His daughter convinced him to stage one more Belmont extravaganza, and the students were delighted.

“I really was hoping that he would do one and then I thought he wouldn’t because he usually does [the reveal] on Halloween,” said Grade 6 student Maléa Schaap.

Thomas has a novel way of letting the students know what the play will be – “Traditionally I show up on Halloween in costume, as Anne of Green Gables, as Oliver, as Cat in the Hat. That’s how we reveal the show,” Thomas said.

Schaap plays one of the dozen brothers, along with student Kyler Duffill who has enjoyed being part of the show, particularly the quirky musical numbers. The genres include country and western, Elvis tunes, Calypso music and more.

“It’s challenging,” Duffill, a Grade 6 student, admitted, “and a bit nerve-wracking because you don’t want to mess up.”

When he heads off to Brookswood Secondary, he plans to continue to be involved in school shows, now that he’s got a taste of the stage at Belmont.

Student Shy-Lee Corol also plans to keep her hand on the arts, enjoying the challenge of playing the narrator, one of the major roles.

“At first it was difficult to memorize all of my parts that I had to memorize but once you get in the flow of everything, it gets easy,” Corol said.

[Story continues below video]

Thomas said he picked Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat because it’s a clever script with great musical numbers.

About 75 students have stage roles while another handful are part of the crew. A mass Grade 6/7 choir augments the cast and they run on stage several times during the show for big song-and-dance-numbers.

Shows are June 5, 6, 7 and 8 in the school gym which has been transformed.

The massive set takes up almost half of the gym space, allowing audiences to feel like they are in ancient Egypt.

Admission by donation shows are at 8:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, and at 12:45 p.m. on June 7. Ticketed performances are at 7 p.m. on June 6, 7 and 8 and 1 p.m. on June. 8.

The public can get $8 tickets by reserving them at volunteerforjoseph@gmail.com. They must be paid for in cash and picked up at least 15 minutes before the start of the show. If not, they will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. The school is at 20390 40th Ave.

READ RELATED STORY: VIDEO – Teacher’s departure marks end of an era at Langley school

 

(Bob Dunham photo)

Teacher Jamie Thomas and Josiah Magnusson test out their best Elvis impressions. (Bob Dunham photo)

Cameron Edgley portrays Jacob (beard), Noah Laird is Joseph and Josiah Magnusson is the Pharaoh who wears an Elvis costume. (Bob Dunham photo)

Teacher Jamie Thomas cast Shy-Lee Corol and Brooke Hennigar as narrators for this production. (Bob Dunham photo)

(Bob Dunham photo)

Previous story
Royal Canadian Circus returns to the Lower Mainland

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Fraser Highway storefronts get major facelift

Aldergrove Business Association volunteers spruce up downtown

Aldergrove coach awarded as a ‘difference maker’

Langley School District honoured coaches at its fourth annual District Athletics evening on Friday

Volunteers called to Fort Langley to keep wheels turning

Organizers gearing up for eighth annual GranFondo out of Fort Langley

Langley Township takes first steps towards retail marijuana

The council will seek public input before any rules are finalized

UPDATED: Tree protection bylaw passes first hurdle in Township

Council is set to consider the bylaw Monday night

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Person falls from third-storey balcony in Lower Mainland

Air ambulance landed near Maple Ridge high school.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

Baby was in car that was shot at during Vancouver rush hour

Police are investigating the attempted murder on Monday at Marine Way at Boundary

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

Most Read