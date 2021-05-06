It’s sad, said Raiza Uera, who plays Ariel, that the students don’t get to experience all the little things that happen back stage in live theatre. But the bonus is, they all stay safe “so this virus can go away,” added performer Katelyn Smyrski. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley students present Disney, pandemic-style

Musical theatre lovers can watch Walnut Grove Secondary’s take of The Little Mermaid later this month

IMPORTANT UPDATE: “We have hit a bit of a hiccup and need to alter our show dates,” said Janelle Castro, one of the teachers involved in this production. The dates are being shifted to May 31 to June 6. This information came too late for the May 6 publication of the Langley Advance Times.

.

It feels, sometimes, as if they can’t sing loud enough to be heard through the face masks. There’s no bowing for nor appreciation felt from the audience. And there has been much less in-person rehearsal time to hone their skills.

Without question, COVID has changed many aspects of preparing for next week’s showing of The Little Mermaid by Walnut Grove Secondary school (WGSS) students.

But in talking with a handful of more than 50 youth participating in this year’s production, they’re all excited about seeing the show come together for family, friends, and complete strangers to enjoy.

This is the school’s second year working on Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Their live production last year was cancelled just prior to showtime due to the pandemic, explained Janelle Castro, one of three teachers involved in putting on this year’s rendition.

With some re-casting and a few set changes, they are preparing to present it in 2021. This time, however, it will be a virtual production – and the first such show for WGSS, Castro explained.

Due to COVID restrictions, the show still can’t be performed live. So, it is being pre-recorded and shown starting on Monday, Castro elaborated.

“We are pre-recording all the students singing so when we record, they are just recording the dancing and acting, and the voices will be a track that gets laid on top of the video footage in our post-editing stage,” she said, explaining the process.

Raiza Uera is one of the students returning after last year’s cancellation.

“The production was definitely heading somewhere last year, and the fact that COVID hit right when we were about to perform really hurts,” she said.

This time out, she’s playing Ariel, and said the entire process is so very different.

One of the biggest shifts, she finds, is that last year it was part of class time every other day. This year, rehearsals are held outside of the class time table, meaning they’re only rehearsing with everyone once a week after school.

That said, Uera added: “I’m so, so, so glad that we’re still getting the opportunity to put this show together, even if it’s not the traditional way.”

That sentiment was echoed by Sarah Hong, who was also involved last year and is playing Sebastian this time out.

“I think, especially through COVID, it really limited ways for everyone to connect and get to know each other outside of class, as well as the emotional stress everyone had been impacted by this pandemic, so the vibe and feelings of the class itself definitely felt more fast paced and stressful with the short amount of time we had to work with each other,” Hong said.

But she’s excited to bring her character to life on stage, and to explore acting, dancing, and singing with the other students. Like several other participants, she commented on the sense of family that came with preparing for the show.

“Bonding with everyone there and getting to be a part of the amazing family. I love performing and practicing with everyone. Just everything. I love it all,” said Katelyn Smyrski, a member of the ensemble.

“My favourite part… everyone is so supportive and you can’t help but feel excitement every class,” said Leah Jahn.

Quinn Gilmour agreed.

RECENT: WGSS students take out trash from ‘adopted’ Langley creek

RELATED – LIST: Events that have been cancelled in Langley and what’s still on

“I like how the whole class is like one big adopted family who all work hard on making the shows the best that they can make it.”

“I love seeing all the parts come together to create one amazing show,” said Clary Lee.

Edan Huery said there’s a silver lining to COVID and the challenges it has presented.

“The limitations on how much time we have makes everything a bit difficult. But filming and being able to do multiple takes seems like a huge benefit. Overall, it’s been very interesting and I think it has been going well,” he said.

In addition to those working on and behind stage, WGSS also has a pit orchestra with nine student musicians, lead by Shane Fawkes.

While they normally perform live in the WGSS musical theatre productions, this year has spelled a lot more work for them, too. They were forced to record all the tracks ahead.

The show is set to stream May 10 to 16 with various times. However, Castro said, it will run like a live show (meaning viewers must sign in at the given time or miss parts of the show). Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/events/theatreinthegrove.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DisneyEducationLangleyTheatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

It’s sad, said Raiza Uera, who plays Ariel, that the students don’t get to experience all the little things that happen back stage in live theatre. But the bonus is, they all stay safe “so this virus can go away,” added performer Katelyn Smyrski. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It’s sad, said Raiza Uera, who plays Ariel, that the students don’t get to experience all the little things that happen back stage in live theatre. But the bonus is, they all stay safe “so this virus can go away,” added performer Katelyn Smyrski. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It’s sad, said Raiza Uera, who plays Ariel, that the students don’t get to experience all the little things that happen back stage in live theatre. But the bonus is, they all stay safe “so this virus can go away,” added performer Katelyn Smyrski. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Fundraiser buying new pianos for Langley schools

Just Posted

It’s sad, said Raiza Uera, who plays Ariel, that the students don’t get to experience all the little things that happen back stage in live theatre. But the bonus is, they all stay safe “so this virus can go away,” added performer Katelyn Smyrski. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley students present Disney, pandemic-style

Musical theatre lovers can watch Walnut Grove Secondary’s take of The Little Mermaid later this month

A fundraiser gets underway May 10 to raise $10,000 towards purchasing new pianos for Langley schools. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fundraiser buying new pianos for Langley schools

A 15-day music practice-a-thon aims to buy 15 instruments; it starts Monday

The family of missing woman Kristina Ward was ‘blanketed’ before about 60 people took part in a Wednesday march through Langley City, marking Red Dress Day, the day to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women. Organizer Laura Sheck-Bell, at left, said it was the first of many marches.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Families of missing women participated in first Red Dress Day march in Langley City

60 took part in May 5 event

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Constituent does not consider MP’s ‘unclean’ use a slur

Local letter writer said the biblical quote was not an insult to gay MP

A Worksafe BC temporary closure order posted on the front entrance of the Langley Canadian Tire on Thursday, April 29. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
First Langley business in several days hit by COVID-19 closure order

A plumbing company is the latest to have to shut down temporarily

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

FILE – A plexiglass barrier is pictured creating a barrier to protect a cashier at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Grocery store workers now eligible for COVID vaccines in Fraser Health, Vancouver Coastal

Workers will be fast-tracked through the system, which is otherwise booking for people in their 50s

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arrest made after man spits, yells anti-Asian racial slurs at Victoria mom and kids

The man was arrested for hate-motivated assault near Quadra Elementary School Tuesday

A wild rabbit grazes in Nanaimo, B.C. in this Feb.2, 2018 photo. Rabbit owners in Alberta are being warned about a deadly virus that was identified in a southern Alberta household last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
‘Like a flash fire:’ Rabbit owners warned about outbreak of deadly disease in Alberta

The disease is confined to rabbits and cannot spread to humans

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A lady wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say

Level of immunity among the population changes with the variants, especially the more transmissible strains

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Ripy Jubbal of Abbotsford has received a 30-month jail sentence for the fraudulent use of credit cards and credit card data. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford woman sentenced for $80K in fraudulent credit card purchases

Ripy Jubbal and spouse used identities of 19 different victims, court hears

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

Most Read