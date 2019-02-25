Grade 12 student Julie Koebel (left) plays the lead role of Veronica and Grade 12 student Hayden Beer plays J.D. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media

Langley students present musical about bullying, murder, and high school cliques

D.W. Poppy Secondary students perform in Heathers: The Musical until March 2.

D.W. Poppy Secondary students are taking on some tough roles this week with the school’s production of Heathers: The Musical.

Within the first act, a student is killed, songs about suicide are performed, and bullying takes place.

“It’s a darker Mean Girls,” explained James Howard, D.W. Poppy theatre department and director.

“It’s a middle-of-the-road girl [Veronica] who wants to be cool and accepted and she gets it very early on with the cool clique, the Heathers, and that’s so very much like Mean Girls but then that’s where it veers off. Instead of falling in love with the jock and playing some funny tricks on the cool kids, she falls in love with a crazy guy and they end up killing some cool kids.”

Despite the dark-nature, Howard believes the themes played out by his students are important to talk about.

“Our students are not immune to it,” he added.

“I’m really drawn to things that challenge you and stir up uncomfortable or uncertain emotions. I think high school is a safe place, or should be a safe place. If you can’t discuss and explore these ideas in high school, then where can you?”

Grade 12 student Spring Kristensen plays the role of Heather Chandler, and said the production is “with our times.”

She explained how one character gets bullied and tries to commit suicide.

“It’s kind of how you don’t realize until it actually happens and you can never truly understand unless you take the time to get to know somebody and find out what they’re going through. It’s very eye-opening,” Kristensen said.

Playing the male lead role of Jason Dean (J.D.) is Grade 12 student Hayden Beer.

Beer explained his character is “messed up” because the character’s mother committed suicide by walking into a building that his dad was blowing up.

“Throughout the show, he just gets more and more crazy and insane,” added Beer.

Since the show is a musical, Beer’s vocals are also put up to the challenge, and he said he wasn’t confident in his singing ability until Grade 8 when he joined choir.

“Before Grade 8, I was too embarrassed to sing alone in my room. I got into Grade 8 and joined choir and musical theatre and everything changed, and now I’m male lead. It’s awesome I’m having so much fun.”

Playing Veronica is Grade 12 student Julie Koebel.

Koebel, who has been in theatre for two years, said she enjoys playing Veronica because she’s a “dynamic” character.

“We don’t quite know what she’s feeling so I get to make the choices and be confused on stage,” she added.

Koebel said Veronia is the biggest role she’s had in a production.

“It’s really interesting being so nervous beforehand and then getting before an audience and it all just fades away. You get in the zone and the moment and it feels right. Everybody’s doing awesome and you get to connect with people on stage in ways you never thought you would. It’s very inspiring.”

According to Koebel, one of the challenges of her role is that its difficult to sympathize with Veronica.

“She stumbles in with the Heathers and they take her in, pretty her up, and she meets a boy and she loves this boy or so she thinks. He starts doing weird crazy stuff like killing her friends, but she kind of forgives him multiple times. So it’s hard to sympathize with her. But in the end she is who she is, and she betters the school I think,” Koebel elaborated.

Approximately 70 students make up the entire production, and rehearsals have been taking place after school since October.

Heathers: The Musical runs from Wednesday, Feb. 27 until Saturday, March 2 at D.W. Poppy Secondary at 23752 52 Ave.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4056101

 

Julie Koebel (top) plays the role of Veronica, and Spring Kristensen plays the role of Heather Chandler. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media

Students rehearse for the production of “Heathers: The Musical” that runs until March 2. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media

Previous story
Here’s a list of famous people accused of lying

Just Posted

Langley students present musical about bullying, murder, and high school cliques

D.W. Poppy Secondary students perform in Heathers: The Musical until March 2.

UPDATED: Wind warning ends for Fraser Valley

Strong winds are still in the forecast until Wednesday, however

Loverboy to headline Aldergrove Fair

The high-energy rock band will perform at the Fair mainstage July 20 at no cost to the public.

Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

VIDEO: Township fire trucks can purify water for disasters

The seven new trucks will be hitting the road soon, and are among the first of their kind.

VIDEO: Township fire trucks can purify water for disasters

The seven new trucks will be hitting the road soon, and are among the first of their kind.

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

B.C. stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for ‘undeclared peanut’

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Police say incident a reminder for kids to think before posting to social media

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to keep cooling B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Most Read