Langley students to presents Mary Poppins, a magical production with a heartwarming story

An inside look at the making of the classic musical, from the perspective of the production team

Emily Foster as Mary Poppins, Coralie Delara as Jane Banks, Olivia Delara as Michael Banks is in Patti Thorpe’s musical Mary Poppins. Performed by Langley students, the show runs, run from Thursday, Feb. 23 through to Saturday March 4. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Secondary Musical Theatre Company is all set to present this year’s production, Mary Poppins, which is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film. The production will feature a cast and crew of 50 students and a full orchestra, including community members, all working hard to bring the magic of the show to life.

Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy the story of the world’s most beloved nanny.

The show is set to run from Thursday, Feb. 23 through to Saturday March 4, and tickets are available online, or at the door.

“We would love to have you come see our show,” said one of the cast members, Coralie, in an interview with Langley Advance Time. “We’ve been working so hard to make this a great show for everyone.”

Despite the dedication and hard work put in by the cast and crew, they have faced challenges throughout the process.

Madi, a grade 11 student, explained, “the rehearsals are always very mentally taxing, as my attention span doesn’t do well in three hours of dance.”

Similarly, Leo, a grade 12 student, added that getting through the long rehearsal days was a bit challenging for him.

“I slept like a rock these past few weeks.”

Emily, a grade 12 student, also shared her experience, saying, “perfecting and maintaining every cog in this well-oiled machine of a show. There are so many little details and props and cues that all have to work together to make the show run.”

Despite the challenges, the students have also experienced many positive moments throughout the process.

“I really feel like I’ve made some great connections,” said Olivia, a grade 9 student.

“Being a part of such an amazing team and finally feeling as though I really belong somewhere has been one of the best things I’ve been able to accomplish, alongside being cast as a lead in the show.”

Similarly, Chantal, a grade 12 student, said, “I always love performing in general, but also getting to make friends and be part of a community of similar people.”

When asked about their favorite moments during rehearsals, Kaylee, a grade 12 student, shared, “my favorite moment during rehearsals has been practicing the songs for the musical. Hearing all the different voices all come together and make beautiful music in the end.”

“Working with our amazing director, Mr. McMath, has been the most educational yet hilarious experience I’ve had in the theatre department by far,” added Olivia.

Reflecting on their growth as performers throughout the experience, Emily shared, “I’d say I’ve grown a lot when it comes to my self-confidence. It’s a big role to tackle, and Mary herself is such a strong and self-empowered, headstrong woman. She’s much more confident than I’d consider myself to be.”

It is Coralie’s first musical, and she said she learned “so much” about the different aspects of putting on a show, and it opened up so many new pathways that peaked her interest in the industry.

Patti Thorpe, the music director, explained that the show was chosen for its interesting and involved chorus parts, as well as the lead roles that were “good” challenges for the students.

She added that the directors auditioned students to find the places that they fit best into the needed characters.

“We are so lucky to have three teachers plus our choreographer working since September on this project, and some very precious extra adults who come in to help us finish the show.”

Thorpe hopes that the audience would enjoy the show and appreciate the talented musicians who have been playing together for many shows.

Show times for the production are as follows: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 and 7 p.m., Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 4 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at sd35.schoolcashonline.com, or at the door for $12 for seniors or students, and $14 for adults.

To reserve seats, people can email lssmarypoppins@gmail with the show date.

.

RELATED: Dinner theatre served up aboard the Orient Express

READ MORE: Langley man, who joined theatre to fight anxiety, bags dream role

.

Arts and EntertainmentFort LangleyLangleyLive theatreTheatre