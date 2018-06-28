Lots of people sport their red and maple leaf attire for family-oriented events at Willoughby Community Park. (Langley Advance files)

Langley throwing huge Canada Day party

The biggest celebration will be at Willoughby Community Park beside the Langley Events Centre.

Come for the cupcakes and stay for the day of entertainment.

The fun at Willoughby Community Park begins Sunday at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 6 p.m.

A Canada Day ceremony is slated for 2 p.m. after which cupcakes will be served.

The Willoughby Amphitheatre, constructed as a Canada 150 project, is the site for all the entertainment during the day geared towards providing families with a way to spend time together.

Norden the Magician kicks off the show at 11:15 a.m. During the day, people can enjoy Circus Lab acrobatics, singer/songwriter Ashley Pater, ventriloquist Kellie Haines, the Celtic band Kailyarders, and the Kunda African Culture Music and Dance troupe.

Spread around Willoughby Community Park are more attractions.

The Langley Community Farmers’ Market will also have a mini-version of the twice weekly markets.

A kids’ zone will keep the younger ones busy with facepainting, arts and crafts, mini golf, Pacific Trackless Trains, community vendor booths, games, and inflatables.

Willoughby Community Park is also the site of a spray park and playground, and there will be food trucks selling food all day.

Best of all, the Canada Day events are free admission.

