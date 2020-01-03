Langley musician Dallas Smith with join Keith Urban and Maple Ridge artist Madeline Merlo at Sunfest Country Music Festival in Lake Cowichan this summer. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley’s Dallas Smith to perform at Sunfest Country Music Festival this summer

Keith Urban and Maple Ridge musician Madeline Merlo will also perform at the Cowichan Lake concert

Langley’s own Dallas Smith is set for Sunfest Country Music Festival as part of the “second wave” of artists performing this summer.

The annual event has been happening since 2015 and takes place at Cowichan Lake on Vancouver Island, July 30 to Aug. 2.

Keith Urban will headline the four-day-concert, joined also by Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Rodney Atkins, The Hunter Brothers, Emily Reid, and MacKenzie Porter.

READ MORE: Langley’s own Dallas Smith rolls through B.C. on the CP Holiday Train Dec. 11 to 17

Maple Ridge musician Madeline Merlo is also set to perform.

Smith is coming off of an Entertainer of the Year award win at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

“Drop” marked his seventh consecutive No. 1 and the third from his latest EP, “The Fall,” in late 2019 – he also managed to surpass country icon Shania Twain’s record of five No. 1 Nielsen BDS singles.

The Langley artist recently wrapped up the Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone tour with Dean Brody plus several performances with the CP Holiday Train on the B.C. route.

Sunfest is the only scheduled performance date listed on Smith’s website except at The Kee to Bala in Lake Muskoka, Ont. this coming May.

More information about the festival and tickets are available at www.sunfestconcerts.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy
Next story
‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Just Posted

Most animals home for Christmas in Langley, but shelter still needs more good homes

Surrendered dogs and bonded cats are up for adoption

Annual Langley donation drive by Kimz Angels draws a generous response

Donations to ‘fill the ambulance’ campaign roughly double previous year

Decrepit Albion Ferry dock a magnet for trouble, say irked Kwantlen

The dock has been left vacant for 10 years on Kwantlen land after the ferry stopped running

Year in Review: Tree bylaw sprouts in Langley Township

After literally years of debate, a tree protection bylaw was passed

Wind, rain and snow warnings issued across the Lower Mainland

Winds expected to ease through Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

Abbotsford cop with brain cancer gets police escort ahead of surgery in Arizona

Ryan Masales and family escorted to Vancouver on Friday before flight to Phoenix

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

VIDEO: A year in review of Chilliwack’s most infamous intersection

Annual compilation of video clips helps put the ‘Wack in Chilliwack for folks online

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

UPDATE: More B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled as windy weather persists

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Vancouver police probe deadly assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day

Suspect and victim believed to have had some interaction before the assault, police say

Most Read