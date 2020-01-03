Langley’s Dallas Smith to perform at Sunfest Country Music Festival this summer

Keith Urban and Maple Ridge musician Madeline Merlo will also perform at the Cowichan Lake concert

Langley musician Dallas Smith with join Keith Urban and Maple Ridge artist Madeline Merlo at Sunfest Country Music Festival in Lake Cowichan this summer. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley’s own Dallas Smith is set for Sunfest Country Music Festival as part of the “second wave” of artists performing this summer.

The annual event has been happening since 2015 and takes place at Cowichan Lake on Vancouver Island, July 30 to Aug. 2.

Keith Urban will headline the four-day-concert, joined also by Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Rodney Atkins, The Hunter Brothers, Emily Reid, and MacKenzie Porter.

READ MORE: Langley’s own Dallas Smith rolls through B.C. on the CP Holiday Train Dec. 11 to 17

Maple Ridge musician Madeline Merlo is also set to perform.

Smith is coming off of an Entertainer of the Year award win at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

“Drop” marked his seventh consecutive No. 1 and the third from his latest EP, “The Fall,” in late 2019 – he also managed to surpass country icon Shania Twain’s record of five No. 1 Nielsen BDS singles.

The Langley artist recently wrapped up the Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone tour with Dean Brody plus several performances with the CP Holiday Train on the B.C. route.

Sunfest is the only scheduled performance date listed on Smith’s website except at The Kee to Bala in Lake Muskoka, Ont. this coming May.

More information about the festival and tickets are available at www.sunfestconcerts.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________