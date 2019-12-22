Gol Nu Get Mote, the photography of Jeff Downer, will be featured at Fort Gallery. (Jeff Downer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Fort Langley explores the Fraser River in 2020 with a series of exhibitions

Gol Nu Get Mote by Vancouver-based photographer Jeff Downer is the first of four

Fort Gallery is launching a series of exhibitions that explore the social, cultural, and environmental significance of the Fraser River.

Gol Nu Get Mote by Vancouver-based photographer Jeff Downer, is the first of four exhibitions, running Jan. 8 to Feb. 15.

Downer’s project took him on a journey along the length of the Fraser from the Lower Mainland to Boston Bar to document the communities that line its shores.

Signs of decay and the passage of time mar the familiar landmarks in Downer’s photographs.

The cryptic exhibition title Gol Nu Get Mote refers to a dilapidated sign that graces the facade of the Gold Nugget Motel in Yale, BC.

Downer’s work attempts to draw attention to the moments of strangeness and dissonance that arise at the intersection of colonization, industry, frontier mythologies and contemporary tourism.

He hopes people question the legacies that we are leaving in the rapidly developing Fraser River Valley when they see his work.

An opening reception and artist talk will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 7 to 9 p.m.

Downer will lead a workshop in alternative DIY photographic print processes at the gallery Feb.9, 12 to 5 p.m.

More information and registration can be found at www.fortgallery.ca.

Fort Gallery is located in Fort Langley at 9048 Glover Rd, and hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Langley artists offer up a little mystery for the holiday season

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Canadian filmmakers worry Cineplex takeover signals new hurdles ahead
Next story
Langley farm celebrates the holidays with goats, trees, and a roaring outdoor fire

Just Posted

VIDEO: Sunday skate brings Rivermen and fans together

Tradition goes back to founding of Langley hockey team

WEATHER: Windy weather expected in Langley

There is a chance of showers overnight Monday

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen lose in overtime to Prince George Spruce Kings

Close loss worth a point in standings

VIDEO: Firefighters Candy Cane Run comes to Aldergrove for (maybe) the first time

If it isn’t the very first, it’s the first in a very long time, organizers said

Claus and paws pose for pictures at Langley pet store

Pet owners took their furry friends for Santa snapshots at PetSmart on Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: ‘Fear not,’ says bell-toting Santa

Ol’ St. Nick expects to visit with 10,000-plus at Langley’s Willowbrook mall ahead of Christmas

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Most Read