Langley’s Fort Langley explores the Fraser River in 2020 with a series of exhibitions

Fort Gallery is launching a series of exhibitions that explore the social, cultural, and environmental significance of the Fraser River.

Gol Nu Get Mote by Vancouver-based photographer Jeff Downer, is the first of four exhibitions, running Jan. 8 to Feb. 15.

Downer’s project took him on a journey along the length of the Fraser from the Lower Mainland to Boston Bar to document the communities that line its shores.

Signs of decay and the passage of time mar the familiar landmarks in Downer’s photographs.

The cryptic exhibition title Gol Nu Get Mote refers to a dilapidated sign that graces the facade of the Gold Nugget Motel in Yale, BC.

Downer’s work attempts to draw attention to the moments of strangeness and dissonance that arise at the intersection of colonization, industry, frontier mythologies and contemporary tourism.

He hopes people question the legacies that we are leaving in the rapidly developing Fraser River Valley when they see his work.

An opening reception and artist talk will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 7 to 9 p.m.

Downer will lead a workshop in alternative DIY photographic print processes at the gallery Feb.9, 12 to 5 p.m.

More information and registration can be found at www.fortgallery.ca.

Fort Gallery is located in Fort Langley at 9048 Glover Rd, and hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m.

