Langley’s music school invites public for a musical afternoon

Live concert is scheduled for May 15

Fringe Percussion is an ensemble dedicated to contemporary music that bridges Western and non-Western repertories. They will perform at Langley Community Music School’s Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, May 15. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

From classical masterworks to contemporary music spanning Western and non-Western traditions, Fringe Percussion Ensemble’s Tour de Force is expected to offer an afternoon of rich sounds and timbres for everyone this weekend.

The concert is set to take place in Langley Community Music School’s (LCMS) Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m.

The program includes works from John Wyre to minimalist Steve Reich, Garland, Moondog, and it will more that demonstrate the percussion ensemble’s range and its powerful voice for musical expression, said LCMS’ artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann.

The concert will start with an informal conversation between Bergmann and the artists, who will provide some personal insight and background into the music.

“This is going to be an incredibly unique and memorable performance by four exceptionally talented musicians,” she said.

“I invite percussion enthusiasts and those completely new to the music of percussion ensembles to join us,” Bergmann added.

The group consists of four classically trained musicians who will play a wide range of percussive instruments.

The performers have appeared at numerous festivals of new music and world music and collaborated with some of the percussion world’s finest artists, including Bob Becker, Aiyun Huang, Beverley Johnston, and Terry Longshore.

Because of limited seating, Bergmann suggested people purchase tickets for the Fringe Percussion Ensemble in advance. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students.

People can call the box office at 604-534-2848 to reserve tickets. For more information, people can visit langleymusic.com. The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207th St.

This upcoming show is the final of the six concerts in the Concerts Cafe Classico Series.

“We’re busy planning our upcoming season, and I look forward to sharing our exciting 2022-23 lineup with our audience soon,” Bergmann concluded.

Upcoming concerts at the school include the LCMS student jazz ensemble year-end concert led by Juno-award-winner Brad Turner, who will give a solo performance for the second half of the concert on Monday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

