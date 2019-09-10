Langley business coach Tony Malyk signs copies of his new book Leaky Bucket of Profits at Indigo. (Tony Malyk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Leaky Buckets of Profit lands in Langley bookstores

Local author Tony Malyk set to sign new business book at Indigo Langley, Saturday, Sept. 14

Langley business coach Tony Malyk just released his first book, Leaky Bucket of Profits, which can be found on Indigo shelves where he’ll also be doing a signing this Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Walnut Grove resident said the idea has been a work-in-progress for many years, starting with a newspaper column that grew into a ripe writing opportunity over time.

“It began about five years ago with lessons taken from my own career and myself wanting to help clients on a larger scale,” Malyk said. “I was asked to write some articles for Business Surrey News – I did about 30 of them and realized I had a lot of the book already written.”

Malyk said many businesses know their trade very well, but lack knowledge of business fundamentals needed to run a successful and profitable company. This was an opportunity to work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients and provide “business school in a book.”

“I sat on it for a bit and took a business coaching conference where I really thought that I could do this,” Malyk explained. “The challenge was pulling it all together and making it flow. I did about an hour and a half every night at the end of the day since last November – after taking care of my clients.”

Topics covered in his book include leadership, a profit improvement process he calls the “Magic Profit Formula,” management fundamentals such as understanding financial statements, and how to be the general manager of a business.

The title was originally used as a working title based on a childhood memory of an old leaky bucket on Malyk’s grandparents’ farm. The analogy for a struggling business stuck after enough people told Malyk they liked it.

Read More: Local author Margaret Calwaladr explores Surrey garden in new book

Dedicated to his parents, Leaky Bucket of Profits is available through most popular online booksellers in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats.

Malyk will hold a book signing on Saturday, Sept. 14th from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Indigo Langley (20015 Langley Bypass).

While another book in the future is likely, Malyk said he will now focus his time to help as many people as possible and serve his clients as best he can with his business knowledge and the information found in his new book.

