Local craft breweries coming together to promote ‘Langley Loop’ tourism initiative

Brewers to appear as guests on Just Here For The Beer Radio, a radio program through TSN 1040

Arnold Tobler (left) is the owner and Jack Bensley (right) is the head brewer of Farm Country Brewing. (Langley Advance Times files)

Four local breweries are uniting for a special Langley-centric episode of Just Here For The Beer Radio, a radio program that will air on TSN 1040.

The show will be a collaboration between Farm Country Brewing, Trading Post Brewing, Five Roads Brewing, and Camp Beer Co, along with Teri James of Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA).

Arnold Tobler, owner of Farm Country Brewing, said he’s been an avid listener of the show for years and thought it would be a fitting platform to explore a new tourism idea that the four breweries launched in early March.

“The premise of the show is to not only shine a light on our breweries that we have coined “The Langley Loop,” but to also talk about the collaboration that goes on within the craft beer industry and how we have all come together in this difficult time,” Tobler explained.

The hope is that Langley becomes a destination when people think craft beer and give people initiative and pride to shop local.

“We believe that our breweries will bring a sense of community by creating places for people to catch up with friends and family or connect with their neighbours,” Tobler added.

While the industry of craft beer can be competitive and hard to break into, Tobler said the relationship between the local breweries has been friendly and collaborative.

“We are always trying to figure out new ways to work together and promote our industry as a whole,” he said. “A high tide floats all boats is a popular saying throughout the industry and that’s exactly how we feel in Langley.”

As the program airs and COVID-19 restrictions begin to clear throughout the summer, Tobler said he hopes an afternoon touring the Langley Loop to visit each establishment and sample local brews will take off.

The program will be recorded on Wednesday, June 24, at Farm Country Brewing – the only brewery in Langley City.

“The radio show will air on TSN 1040 Saturday, June 27 and repeat on Sunday, June 28,” Tobler noted. “It usually runs Saturdays around 5 p.m. and then Sunday around noon.”

It will be available in podcast form through TSN at www.tsn1040.ca and www.justhereforthebeer.com.

Is there more to this story?

