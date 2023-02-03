Local talent takes the stage in award-winning production, ‘Talking With’

Kristine Brams will play two characters, Mary and Marti. The Langley Little Theatre production ‘Talking With; hits stage starting Thursday, Feb. 16. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A new theatrical production, ‘Talking With’ is set to hit the stage in Langley, with Kristine Brams of Walnut Grove and Marko Hohlbein of Langley at the forefront. The play, which consists of eleven monologues, promises to be a mix of laughter and emotions with characters including a baton twirler, a fundamentalist snake handler, and an actress desperate to get a job.

Brams, who is 34 years old, is excited to be back on stage after having her two kids and a five-year hiatus from the theatre.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of ‘Talking With,’ which has let me feel like I am taking back a part of myself again, doing something that I love.”

Brams, who is playing two characters in the theatre production, Mary and Marti, hopes the audience will see them simply as humans telling their stories and that they will continue to think about them long after they leave the theatre.

Hohlbein, who has been working in the film and television industry as an actor for 25 years and has been directing since 2000, is directing the play.

“The cast are fantastic,” said Hohlbein. “They are six of the most talented women I have had the pleasure to collaborate with.”

Hohlbein is hoping that the audience will enjoy the mix of emotions and laughter in the play.

The theatrical production is set to be a collaborative effort between the talented cast, crew and the director, he added.

“The audience will have a close encounter with these odd characters and become immersed intimately with their story.’

The performances will start from Thursday, Feb. 16 and run until Saturday, March 4 at Langley Little Theatre, located at 4307 200th Street in Brookswood. The shows start at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. On Sunday people can enjoy the matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are priced at $25 and can be reserved at the website https://www.vtixonline.com/?search=talking+with.

