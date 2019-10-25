MAP: Halloween happenings around Langley

A list of all things Halloween in the community

Here is a list of all things Halloween happening around Langley. Some events are underway and others coming up. Happy haunting!

[Story continues below interactive map]

Warren family display

Now until Oct. 31 at 20294 50th Ave.

Family decorates home for photo-ops.

Brinkworth Dungeon’s Mansion of Monsters

Now until Nov. 2 at 22260 48th Ave.

Adults $10, kids under 10 years $5.

Portion of proceeds benefit JRFM Basics for Babies, and donations to Langley Food Bank welcome.

Nights for the Squeamish (less frightening) Monday to Thursday 7 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 6 to 8 p.m.

Trapped and Terrified Nights: Friday and Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m.

Grave Tales (sold out)

Tours run until Nov. 3

Guided walks in Fort Langley feature ghost stories. Visit brownpapertickets.com in case tickets become available

Haunted Graveyard of Brookswood

Oct. 24 to 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 4683 204th St.

$2 minimum donation to Sources Langley Food Bank.

Halloween Family Fun

Oct. 25 at West Langley Hall, 9400 208th St. 5 to 6 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ages one to eight. $5 per child. Register at RecExpress.tol.ca. Wear costumes, and enjoy crafts, cookie decorating and story time.

• Halloween Family Fun

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Richard Bulpitt Elementary 20965 77A Ave.

Ages two to 10. $8 per child

4 to 7 p.m. Register at RecExpress.tol.ca.

Dance your heart out in your Halloween costume. Take a picture in the photo booth and enjoy snacks and treats at the concession.

• Jubilee Hall Halloween Howler

Jubilee Hall 7989 Bradner Rd.

Doors open: 6:30 p.m.

Dinner: 7 p.m.

Tickets $35.

Costumes encouraged not mandatory.

Cash bar only.

Tickets available at Wilway Lumber 28728 Fraser Hwy. or at brownpapertickets.com

• Ghosts, Ghoblins & Ghouls

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St.

All ages.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. register on RecExpress.tol.ca.

$10/family of four.

Dress up and join spooky activities like face painting and crafts, enjoy treats.

• Halloween Hoot

Thursday, Oct. 31. Register at RecExpress.tol.ca.

Ages three to five.

$17.75 per child.

– W.C. Blair Recreation Centre at 22200 Fraser Hwy. from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. register at RecExpress.tol.ca

Or

– Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre 27031 Fraser Hwy. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Halloween Skate

Thursday, Oct. 31

All ages. Drop-in, no registration.

Join a costume skate, colouring and more.

Loonie/Toonie rates apply.

– Aldergrove Community Centre, 27032 Fraser Hwy.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– George Preston Centre, 20699 42nd Ave.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

• Halloween Swim

Thursday, Oct. 31.

All ages. Drop-in event, no registration.

Aldergrove Community Centre, 27032 Fraser Hwy.

Toonie rates apply.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Whimsic Alley Halloween

Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Harry Potter inspired display.

5 to 10 p.m., 7166 198th St.

Admission by donation to Langley Food Bank.

• Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

City Park parking lot, 4949 207th St.

A safe, family friendly event for parents and kids to come and Trick or Treat out of trunks of cars that have been decorated. There will be music, popcorn, hot chocolate, and lots of candy. Hosted by Town + Field Church.

• Circus House of Horrors

4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at Aldergrove Community Secondary, 26850 29th Ave.

$2 per person. Ask for less scary version for young children.

Concession and haunted house benefit dry grad.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Oct. 25, 2019 edition

Just Posted

Former Mountie and long-time local resident dies

Len Grinnell was the husband of former Langley City mayor Marlene Grinnell and in the RCMP for years

Wind warning calls for gusts reaching 90 km/h in the Lower Mainland

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

VIDEO: Immigrant notary crowned Langley’s businessperson of the year

Lilian Cazacu says hard work, honesty make it almost impossible to fail as an entrepreneur in Canada

VIDEO: Developer breaks ground on 74-acre billion-dollar mixed-use project in Langley

Latimer Heights will feature 2,000 units of housing as well as commercial and office space

Aldergrove shopping centre hosts free Halloween hunt for treats and prizes

For its second year – a new ‘Great Pumpkin’ Peanuts-themed escape room

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

Four guitars, four violins stolen from well-known Surrey musician

Mike Sanyshyn shared theft details on Facebook Friday morning

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

IHIT releases name of man gunned down in Chilliwack

Keith Baldwin, 27, was known to police according to RCMP

Most Read