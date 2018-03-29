Matthew Good still hoping to play concerts in Kelowna, Abbotsford

Rocker is in hospital after collapsing on stage in Edmonton

Rocker Matthew Good remains in hospital, but will still try to make it to upcoming concerts in Kelowna and Abbotsford.

Good, who has been suffering from pneumonia, collapsed on stage in Edmonton earlier this week. A subsequent concert in Prince George alongside Our Lady Peace was rescheduled for the following day, but Good was still unable to make it. Our Lady Peace and Ellevator performed as planned.

On Wednesday, a statement on his Facebook page said Good “remains hopeful” he could re-join the tour in Kelowna and Abbotsford. The promoter of the Kelowna said the concert is expected to proceed as planned.

In the statement, Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida said: “I spent time with Matt last night in the hospital. He made it clear he wanted the tour to go on, and he will make it back out playing as soon as the doctors clear him.”

Fans were allowed to request a refund before the Prince George concert, but not after.