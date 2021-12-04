Pre-registration is required for Tuesday's (Dec. 7) Tunes for Tots children's concert at Langley Community Music School. The Rose Gellert String Quartet will be performing. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Morning concert aims to ignite kids’ interest in music

Langley music school’s string quartet perform for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers

Langley Community Music School’s resident ensemble will be offering a free concert for kids this week.

Rose Gellert String Quartet will present its annual Tunes for Tots concert on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at LCMS.

This free concert encourages children and their caregivers to experience the joy of music together in a safe and nurturing environment, and the school invites everyone to pre-register to come and enjoy the tunes, said school principal Carolyn Granholm, noting the quartet will be sharing seasonal favourites and more.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for LCMS to share music with our youngest community members,” Granholm added.

“Often these concerts are their very first experience with a live musical performance, and it’s a great joy to see how much they love the music and respond to the musicians.”

It’s also a great opportunity for parents to speak with the faculty and learn more learn about the schools’ diverse programs for students of all ages and levels, including Music for Babies & Toddlers and Sing, Move & Play! early learning classes.

This is the first in a series of free children’s concerts and community events hosted by the Langley Community Music School. Others on the calendar in 2022 include a Family Intro to Music Night on Tuesday, March 15, and LCMS’s Community Day open house on Saturday, May 7.

Because of limited seating, tickets must be reserved in advance for any of these events, and will not be available at the door. Plus, in accordance with provincial health orders, proof of vaccination and face masks are required.

The doors to Tuesday’s concert in the Rose Gellert concert hall open at 10 a.m. for pre-registrants only. To reserve tickets, people must call the box office at 604-534-2848.

Langley Community Music School hosts multiple musical concerts from October to May, including the Rose Gellert Hall Series, which is an evening concert series featuring renowned Canadian and international musicians, as well as the Concerts Cafe Classico Series, which is an afternoon concert series featuring stellar local and touring musicians playing classical, jazz or contemporary works.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207th St. For more information, visit LangleyMusic.com.

