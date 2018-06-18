Neil Diamond tribute comes to Fort Langley

Bobby Bruce has spent the past 20 years paying homage to Neil Diamond and his music with a tribute show that he is bringing to Langley next week. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Few artists in the world can duplicate the moves and sounds of Neil Diamond like this guy, and even fewer can pull off the sequin shirts the music legend has become synonymous for wearing.

But Bobby Bruce is that guy, and show promter Rob Warwick invites residents in Langley to close their eyes, listen, and tell the difference between Diamond and Bruce when he takes to the stage for a tribute concert at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley on Thursday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Bruce started out as an impersonator in 1994, and honed his talents as a Diamond impersonator with his Nearly Neil and the Solitary Band in 1998.

“For 20 years, Bobby’s genuine, heartfelt connection to both the music and the audience has created a phenomenon able to recreate the excitement of a living legend at his very best,” said Warwick of Rock•It Boy Entertainment.

“Possessing captivating stage presence paired with stunning vocal delivery Bobby Bruce delivers a memorable tribute in a league of its own.”

Warwick added: “With a career spanning more than 40 years, Neil Diamond is a living legend in the music industry. Given his amazing collection of Billboard toppers, it takes a truly special talent to deliver a true-to-life tribute experience. Bobby Bruce will make a believer out of you.”

Focusing on the early days of Neil’s rise to fame, Bruce tantalizes and mesmerizes with all the “diamonds of Neil’s heyday,” including America, I Am … I Said, Sweet Caroline, You Don’t Bring me Flowers, Solitary Man, Cherry Cherry, Holly Holy, September Morn, Crunchy Granola Suite, Forever in Blue Jeans, Kentucky Woman, Desiree, and Cracklin’ Rosie.

Tickets are $45, and available at ticketmaster.ca, or by phone at 1-855-955-5000. The theatre is located at 9096 Trattle St.