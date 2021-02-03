Vancouver jazz musician Malcolm Aiken, who also performed in the 2020 virtual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, became the first-ever 50/50 raffle winner. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

New horn comes from Fort Langley jazz fest raffle

Vancouver musician wins 50/50 and uses it to buy a trumpet

Trumpeter Malcolm Aiken has had his eye on a new horn for some time.

After winning a small windfall of cash from the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival’s first-ever 50/50 raffle last month, purchasing that trumpet is expected to become a reality very quickly.

Aiken, a Vancouver musician who performed at the 2020 virtual festival, took home $1,805 after buying two $50 tickets online last month.

“I really wanted to support the festival. It’s such a great organization,” he said of his motivation to participate.

Aiken is an international performer, recording artist, and music educator who performed in last year’s local festival with the world-Latin band called Mazacote, and also with the Siobhan Walsh Band in their Tribute to Aretha Franklin.

“I was super surprised to get the call saying I had won,” he said of the 50/50 raffle.

RECENT: Fort Langley festival looks for rising musical star for summer performance

“It was very unexpected. I’m going to put the winnings towards a new horn I’ve been eying.”

The other half of the money will go back to the festival, and specifically to supporting music programming and the jazz education workshops, said Karen Zukas, co-founder and executive director of the festival.

“I had the pleasure of presenting the jackpot prize to Malcolm,” Zukas said. “It was rewarding to be able to give someone such great news during COVID, especially to a musician, as most performers have not been able to work during the pandemic.”

She said festival organizers are definitely planning to do another raffle during this year’s festival, set to run July 23 to 25.

RELATED: Fort Langley Jazz Fest takes part in new Canadian Online Jazz Festival

“It’s a great way for people to support the festival and musicians, and fun for participants to win half of a pot of money,” Zukas said.

Established in 2018, the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is a not-for-profit organization with the mandate to enrich cultural life in the Fraser Valley by bringing together emerging and established jazz acts and visual artists to Fort Langley, Zukas said.

The festival provides opportunities for B.C. musicians to connect with new audiences, supports opportunities for artist education and professional development, and offers music lovers access to world-class performances while providing economic benefit and exposure to the community.

Most Read