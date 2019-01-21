Langley’s Leah Newson is playing the role of Lily in an upcoming production of “Annie: The Musical.” Submitted photo

New Langley resident takes to the stage in upcoming musical

Leah Newson is performing in Annie: The Musical in Burnaby starting Feb. 1.

Dancing and musical theatre have been the passions of a new Langley resident for most of her life.

Twenty-three-year-old Leah Newson moved to Langley last October from North Vancouver, and is performing in an upcoming production of Annie: The Musical by Align Entertainment beginning on Friday, Feb. 1.

Newson plays the role of Lily – a villainous character who pretends to be Annie’s parents in an attempt to claim a cash prize.

“[Lily] is pretty dumb. She’s that iconic dumb blonde character, and she’s dating Rooster, whose sister is Miss. Hannigan who runs the orphanage. They’re con-artists and she’s the dumb one who follows along and tries her best to keep it. It’s fun because I get to be silly on stage. The jokes are funnier because they’re very witty, and [Lily’s] at the wrong end of every joke.”

Newson is also the dance captain of the show.

“I know what everyone in the show is doing for dance at every point in the show. It’s my job to keep the integrity of the choreography,” explained Newson.

The show is Leah’s first time performing in a production of Annie and she said the audience can expect “amazing dancers.”

Annie overall is a feel-good show, and I think audiences will walk away feeling like they’ve had a good time and it’s uplifting.”

The production team has been rehearsing since November, and Newson said the most challenging part has been her role as dance captain.

“Having to memorize the dances–trying to remember 30 peoples’ tracks in the show has been the most difficult part. It’s a big show to keep track of everyone in.”

Performers range in age from approximately seven to 60s.

Newson has been dancing since she was eight years old, and got involved with musical theatre in high school, after seeing her older sister in theatre productions.

“My whole mom’s side of the family are ballroom dancers, and my dad’s a musician so it’s kind of in our blood as well,” added Newson.

“There’s a sense of belonging in the theatre community. Everyone is so welcoming and open and inviting. This industry is really hard because you’re constantly auditioning and getting rejected so having people that believe in you pushes you to go further.”

In 2016, Newson graduated from Capilano University’s’s Musical Theatre Program.

As a new Langley resident, Newson hopes to emerge into the local theatre scene and become a part of the Langley performing arts community.

Annie: The Musical runs from Feb. 1 to 16 at the Michael J. Fox Theatre at 7373 Macpherson Ave., Burnaby.

Tickets range in price and can be purchased online: http://alignentertainment.ca/tickets/annie-the-musical/

