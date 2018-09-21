Nursery patrons building memories with burlap and twine

There’s something magical and fun about making a scarecrow and setting it out in the front yard for others to admire. They’re incredible talking points that unite the community.

Well for the fourth year running, Art’s Nursery in Port Kells is doing just that.

They’re erecting at least 50 scarecrows, scattering them throughout the nursery grounds, and inviting the public in to view them, to build one of their own, and in doing so allowing them to help a few local charities.

The festivities kick off this Saturday, Sept. 22, when the Art’s team of about a dozen scarecrow builders will unveil all their works of art during a full-day, family-oriented event, explained owner and general manager Rebecca van der Zalm.

But the displays, build-a-scarecrow station, and charity drive go well beyond the one day, she noted. The Scarecrow Festival runs at the nursery (8940 192nd St.) until Halloween (Oct. 31).

These aren’t run-of-the-mill scarecrows, van der Zalm noted. In past years, there have been scarecrow characters such as Wonder Woman, Groot, King Kong, and even a dragon.

Each scarecrow is sponsored by a local business, in support of three local non-profit organizations.

This year, there are two new charities participating in this years event, OWL Rehabilitation Society – a non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of injured or orphaned raptors – as we;; as Langley Inclusion Society – which offers family respite and support services, and advocates for the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities within the community.

They join Versatiles, a Cloverdale’s troupe of golden-age entertainers who travel to seniors facilities and palliative care units to entertain residents.

The Scarecrow Festival kickoff runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and includes kids activities, hay rides, vendors, food trucks, a scavenger hunt and, of course, visitors are welcome to tour the nursery and admire the different scarecrows.

There will be live entertainment (including a Langley band called Viper), speakers, and demonstrations throughout the day.

Festival-goers can also check out the Build-a-Crow station, where families and friends can make their own scarecrows to take home and use as Thanksgiving and Halloween decorations.

“It’s a fun family and group activity for a worthwhile cause – your minimum donation of $12 helps to support three wonderful charities,” van der Zalm said. The frame, burlap and stuffing is supplied — remember to bring in old clothes and accessories to make your scarecrow come to life.