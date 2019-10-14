ON COOKING: Embrace the experience, from beginning to end

A passion for cooking can easily be rekindled according to this chef and culinary instructor

Chef Dez/Food Columnist

by Chef Dez/Special to Black Press Media

Recently, after one of my cooking classes, I was chatting with a woman who was newly single after years of marriage.

She was at the class to hopefully get some inspiration to cook more often because she realized that she didn’t enjoy cooking for only herself.

In our conversation, I recalled a time when I was single and shared with her that, even though I was alone, I would always put on music, light some candles and pour myself a glass of wine. “I was worth it” I told her, “and so are you.”

When rekindling a passion for anything, we need to really focus on the little things that can help enhance the experience.

If the passion for something was once there in the past, it can be found again but we need to feel like the journey is worth it.

For cooking, whether alone or with family and friends, there are many ways to embrace the process and make it special.

Let’s start with the planning of meals.

The woman that I mentioned above did the right thing: get some inspiration from new recipes.

Nothing too challenging however, as you may derail yourself from your plan.

By making mealtime exciting through new menu items for your home, passion can easily be rediscovered.

When you eat out, what kind of food do you usually order?

Maybe choose a regional cuisine that you have always wanted to learn, like Italian, or Vietnamese, for example.

I love perusing through second-hand stores to find old cookbooks focused on types of recipes I have never made before. Obviously, the internet is also overflowing with many recipe ideas, as well.

The next place to focus on would be your cooking equipment and the kitchen itself.

Treat yourself to a new quality chef knife, a beautiful wood-cutting board, and/or some decent cookware.

Depending on your budget, this can really help encourage you to get back into the kitchen.

Also take the time to declutter.

Go through your kitchen and get rid of things that you don’t use, or at least tuck them away.

Find ways to get your kitchen more organized and that will breathe new life into this space and make it feel more enjoyable to be in there. If you have the time, money, and the know-how, maybe a fresh coat of paint, new cupboards, or new countertops are in order.

Shopping for ingredients can also lead to inspiration.

Take your blinders off and realize that there are is a huge variety of foods waiting for you to experiment with.

Sometimes we get in habits of buying the same old ingredients we always buy, and our shopping cart looks about the same on every trip.

Produce sections are a great place to start because the selections are often vast, and then move onto the imported foods aisle, and then the butcher and seafood counters. Talk to the employees in each of these areas and get some recommendations from them as they are the experts in their departments, and they will know what’s popular.

During the cooking process, make sure you put on your favourite music.

This really helps in uplifting your mood in almost any situation.

When I cook, I take the time to chop and portion out everything in advance of the actual cooking process.

This gives me an opportunity to thoroughly enjoy cooking without feeling rushed or stressed out from recipe timing pressures.

When it comes to finally sitting down and enjoying your creations, make sure you take the time and effort to treat yourself right.

Pour that glass of wine, light those candles, and use your best plate ware and cutlery.

Cloth napkins are also a must as they add a more refined feel to the dining process.

Take your time while eating and really enjoy every bite.

Embrace the visual appearance of your dish, smell the aromas, and focus on the flavours and textures when eating.

Lastly, the cleanup.

No one likes the residual mess of dishes after any cooking adventure, so my best advice is to keep that music playing… and perhaps another glass of wine wouldn’t hurt either.

Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

RECENT COLUMNS: Trying adding some sage to scallops

and

Moderation required in everything, including fat

Previous story
Spooky shapes, creepy smiles, and creative carvings welcome

Just Posted

VIDEO: Thanksgiving Day crash in Langley sent a few to hospital

No one believed seriously injured in head-on accident at 232nd Street and Fraser Highway

ON COOKING: Embrace the experience, from beginning to end

A passion for cooking can easily be rekindled according to this chef and culinary instructor

Langley pioneers remember heritage buildings

Ahead of November’s Douglas Day banquet, Fred Pepin speaks to importance of preserving local history

Turkeys avoid dinner plate at Thanksgiving meal in Aldergrove

Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary planned a vegan potluck dinner Sunday

Soroptimists of the Langleys host women’s health forum

Topics covered include medical assistance in dying, accessing medical cannabis, and a healthy brain

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands, with home support

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend

The one with the ‘Friends’ photoshoot: Kelowna group recreates TV show intro

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Most Read