ON COOKING IN LANGLEY: Tips for making your own crackers

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, Chef Dez offers an alternative food for evening’s festivities

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, many people are looking for unique foods to serve at their midnight soiree.

One of the recipes we always turn to for our cheese and cracker platter is my wife’s cheddar sesame crackers.

These are very simple to prepare, very flavourful, made with whole wheat, and a single recipe will produce four to five dozen crackers.

People at your party will be addicted to these and being that most will get crackers from a box, they will be amazed that you made them from scratch.

Happy New Year to you.

I wish you all the best of health, happiness, and prosperity in 2020.

.

Cheddar Sesame Crackers

Recipe created by Katherine Desormeaux (Mrs. Chef Dez)

“Using strong cheddar will give these crackers the best cheese flavour”

2 cups whole wheat flour

2 cups grated old cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne (optional)

1/2 cup butter, frozen

1/2 cup water

Extra whole wheat flour for rolling

1/2 cup sesame seeds

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mix the flour, cheddar, sugar, salt, paprika, cayenne together in a bowl. Using a standard cheese grater, grate the frozen butter into this dry mixture and toss to mix.

Add the water and mix until just combined to form a dough – it will seem dry when you first start mixing it, but just be patient as it will come together as a smooth dough.

Cut the dough into four equal parts.

Flatten out one portion of dough in your hands and sprinkle a moderate amount of flour on the counter and a small amount of flour on top of the portion of the dough.

Start rolling out the dough while ensuring the underside stays well floured.

When the top of the dough starts to stick to the rolling pin sprinkle it with a generous amount of sesame seeds and roll the seeds onto the dough until it is approximately 1/8th of an inch thick.

Note: if you use too much flour on the top of the dough, the sesame seeds will not stick; the seeds will help to keep the dough from sticking to the rolling pin.

Cut the rolled dough into desired shapes and place on an ungreased baking sheet.

Bake for approximately 5 to 6 minutes or until they have just turned brown.

Because of the cheddar cheese and sesame seeds they must be watched closely to ensure they don’t burn.

Remove from the baking sheet to cool on a wire rack.

Repeat with the other 3 portions of dough.

When completely cooled, store in an air-tight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Makes approximately 4 to 5 dozen depending on how small you cut the shapes.

.

RECENT RECIPE: Banana bread with a bit of pizzazz

MORE: Embrace the experience, from beginning to end

.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this column?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Inuk singer Kelly Fraser, whose Rihanna cover in Inuktitut inspired a music career, dies at 26

Just Posted

How to prepare for winter road conditions

Casualty crashes due to driving too fast for the conditions increase in December, ICBC reports

LETTER: Report wildlife traps to Conservation Service, Langley man writes

We asked if government should crack down on trap use in our weekly public poll

WEATHER: Rain remains in weekend forecast for Langley

Temperatures are expected to remain well above freezing

Aldergrove ‘Free Family Skate Day’ rings in its seventh year

Aldergrove community arena host of free skating fun

VIDEO: IHIT investigating Langley senior’s Christmas Eve death

A 67-year-old was at a social gathering earlier in the day before he was found dead in Murrayville

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault to be sentenced in May

Surrey Provincial Court judge cleared Samuel Emerson of most charges last month

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

Most Read