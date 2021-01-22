Oscar Wilde, Kauffman and Hart, and adult acting classes all happening at Langley theatre

Theatre in the Country continues to showcase Zoom performances while now offering scene studies

Theatre in the Country presents Lady Windermere’s Fan by Oscar Wilde. (TIC/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley’s Theatre in the Country has a few performances and even a chance to get eager budding thespians up on stage coming up.

First, from Jan. 22 to 23, at 7:30 p.m. both nights, Zoom performances of “Lady Windermere’s Fan” by Oscar Wilde will be presented.

It is described as one of Oscar Wilde’s most witty and uncompromisingly satirical plays takes a serious yet comedic look at marriage, sex and gender.

Then, Feb. 5 and 6, again at &:30 p.m. both nights, audiences can view Zoom performances of “The Man Who Came to Dinner” by Kauffman & Hart.

Sheridan Whiteside, having dined at the home of the Stanleys, slips on their doorstep, breaking his hip. A tumultuous six weeks of confinement follow.

The Stanley living room is monopolized by the irascible invalid; ex-convicts are invited to meals; and transatlantic calls bring a $784 phone bill.

The arrival of strange gifts from his friends further destroys domestic tranquility.

READ MORE: Home demolitions step towards new Fort Langley museum

Theatre director Reg Parks has said an unpredictable year of COVID-19 changes and cancellations have made it difficult, but he stressed that TIC is still a community.

“When Erin and I started Theatre in the Country over eight years ago it was with a clear vision to be first and foremost a community organization that gave artists and patrons, with a passion for theatre, a place to really belong,” Parks said. “It has been a wonderful experience thus far, and we have enjoyed the journey immensely.”

The online experience programming has proved to be successful, but until live theatre is deemed safe by the provincial government, all performances will have to be kept at a distance online.

A socially distanced class, however, is on the marquee for February.

Parks is inviting interested actors to sign up for an adult eight week sessions course.

People can come in person (remaining socially distanced throughout) or join in from home via Zoom.

Classes take place each Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting Feb. 1.

Classes are $25 per session.

People can find out more and sign up at theatreinthecountry.com/tic-academy.

