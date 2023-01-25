Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy

Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Hilton took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo that seems to show the 41-year-old new mom holding her baby boy’s tiny hand.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.

The heiress did not say when her baby was born or provide further details, including a name.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she told People magazine.

The baby boy is Hilton’s first child, while Reum shares a 10-year-old daughter with reality star Laura Bellizzi.

Best wishes flooded in from Hilton’s famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Rosario Dawson, Poppy Delevingne, Ashley Tisdale, Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum.

Teigen summed up their best wishes with: “Congratulations so happy for you both!!”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Monumental animal art infuses Chanel’s gleaming couture show

Just Posted

Langley RCMP have identified a “person of interest” in the Jan. 15 fire that gutted a $1.1 million home under construction on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue. A 27-year-old Aldergrove man was brought in for questioning. No charges were laid, but the investigation was continuing. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Person of interest identified in Aldergrove house fire

Dr. Emily Newhouse, a Fraser Health medical health officer (inset), said an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS), set up in tents near Langley Memorial Hospital, was opened as a temporary measure, while the FHA continues searching for a more permanent site. (FHA/Dan Ferguson, Langley Advance Times)
Location of overdose prevention site in Langley is temporary: Fraser Health

Harold Zinn had his 101st birthday on Jan. 23, 2023. The Second World War veteran had some cake and champagne. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley senior celebrates 101st birthday

Sea Spray held off the Black Fish 17-16 in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action at Langley Events Centre on January 22. (Ryan Molag LEC photo)
Sea Spray and Shooting Eagles winners in ALL week eight