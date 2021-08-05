Participating Aldergrove restaurants announced for Tastes of our Town

20 establishments taking part in Saturday, Aug. 14 event where people are encouraged to eat local

From left to right; Cashmere Roder, Alyssa Nielsen, Veronica Cave, Marie Gold, and Karen Long are organizing Taste of Our Town – an event celebrating all things Aldergrove restaurants Aug. 14. (Special to The Star)

On Saturday, Aug. 14, people are encouraged to take part in “Tastes of Our Town” and order from special takeout menu that local restaurants will be offering between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day.

Organized by the Aldergrove Business Association, people can bring their meal to the new Aldergrove Plaza (27214 Fraser Hwy) to enjoy some entertainment and meet local organizations.

Participating restaurants include:

– Bob’s Bar n’ Grill

27083 Fraser Hwy 604-857-7725

– Brick Alley Bistro

27133 Fraser Hwy 604-856-3605

– Classic Pizza Aldergrove

27637 Fraser Hwy #103 604-625-7499

– Cor’s 2 For 1 Pizza

27256 Fraser Hwy 604-857-2626

– New Dragon House Restaurant

27538 Fraser Hwy 604-857-5788

– El Greko Mediterranean BBQ Grill

27279 Fraser Hwy 604-625-1178

– Fox & Hounds Pub and Restaurant

26444 32 Ave 604-856-8111

– Helm’s Kitchen (Legion)

26607 Fraser Hwy 778-241-5159

– Mazatlan Authentic Mexican Cuisine

*Cash and e-transfer only

3347 262 St 604-381-3322

– Pho Aldergrove

27243 Fraser Hwy 604-381-0404

– Pho Seawall-Hai Tuong

27248 Fraser Hwy 604-625-7460

– Pho Tran Vietnamese Restaurant

26310 Fraser Hwy #230 604-607-7658

– Save-On-Foods Deli

26310 Fraser Hwy #100 604-607-6555

– 7-Eleven store

Corner 272 & Fraser Hwy

– Subway East

27544 Fraser Hwy 604-607-0299

– Subway West

26361 Fraser Hwy 604-857-1188

– Taj Indian Cuisine & Sweets

3085 271 St 604-206-8484

– Tim Hortons

26431 Fraser Hwy 604-857-5337

– Tomo Sushi

26391 Fraser Hwy 604-856-8998

– Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies

2989 272 St 604-856-0007

READ MORE: Business association gives Aldergrove a taste of the town

Aldergrove Food Bank will be onsite to accept donations while the Earth Ninjas will be sharing tips and tricks for keeping the community clean and green.

People are encouraged to enter the ‘Eat-Local’ Prize Draw, which will happen at 2 p.m. Enter at participating restaurants.

Visit www.facebook.com/events/s/tastes-of-our-town for more details or check out www.tastesofourtown.ca.

AldergroveFestivalRestaurants