Participating Aldergrove restaurants announced for Tastes of our Town

On Saturday, Aug. 14, people are encouraged to take part in “Tastes of Our Town” and order from special takeout menu that local restaurants will be offering between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day.
Organized by the Aldergrove Business Association, people can bring their meal to the new Aldergrove Plaza (27214 Fraser Hwy) to enjoy some entertainment and meet local organizations.
Participating restaurants include:
– Bob’s Bar n’ Grill
27083 Fraser Hwy 604-857-7725
– Brick Alley Bistro
27133 Fraser Hwy 604-856-3605
– Classic Pizza Aldergrove
27637 Fraser Hwy #103 604-625-7499
– Cor’s 2 For 1 Pizza
27256 Fraser Hwy 604-857-2626
– New Dragon House Restaurant
27538 Fraser Hwy 604-857-5788
– El Greko Mediterranean BBQ Grill
27279 Fraser Hwy 604-625-1178
– Fox & Hounds Pub and Restaurant
26444 32 Ave 604-856-8111
– Helm’s Kitchen (Legion)
26607 Fraser Hwy 778-241-5159
– Mazatlan Authentic Mexican Cuisine
*Cash and e-transfer only
3347 262 St 604-381-3322
– Pho Aldergrove
27243 Fraser Hwy 604-381-0404
– Pho Seawall-Hai Tuong
27248 Fraser Hwy 604-625-7460
– Pho Tran Vietnamese Restaurant
26310 Fraser Hwy #230 604-607-7658
– Save-On-Foods Deli
26310 Fraser Hwy #100 604-607-6555
– 7-Eleven store
Corner 272 & Fraser Hwy
– Subway East
27544 Fraser Hwy 604-607-0299
– Subway West
26361 Fraser Hwy 604-857-1188
– Taj Indian Cuisine & Sweets
3085 271 St 604-206-8484
– Tim Hortons
26431 Fraser Hwy 604-857-5337
– Tomo Sushi
26391 Fraser Hwy 604-856-8998
– Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies
2989 272 St 604-856-0007
Aldergrove Food Bank will be onsite to accept donations while the Earth Ninjas will be sharing tips and tricks for keeping the community clean and green.
People are encouraged to enter the ‘Eat-Local’ Prize Draw, which will happen at 2 p.m. Enter at participating restaurants.
Visit www.facebook.com/events/s/tastes-of-our-town for more details or check out www.tastesofourtown.ca.
