PHOTOS: Fun at the PNE Fair

Knights of valour are set to steal the show at the 2018 PNE fair

Jousters compete in the Knights of Valour show at the Agrodome at the 2018 Fair at the PNE. The Fair runs until September 3rd.

Come see the real-life jousting of fairy-tale knights in shining armour as they ride into battle at this show.

An entertainment masterpiece not-to-be-missed is set to take over the Agrodome for the Fair at the PNE with shows daily, at 1, 3 and 7 p.m.

With over 25 years of experience in horsemanship and jousting, this show is a ‘must-see’ in anyone’s calendar. Travel back to the medieval glamour of these chivalrous and brave knights and prepare to be astounded by the realism of the show and its hard-hitting action.

Knights of Valour is a thrilling spectacle that is performed by one-of-a-kind masters of horsemanship and features un-choreographed illustrations of medieval warfare that captured the attention of kings and queens world-wide.

The skill of these riders will leave you breathless and reaching for your medieval and renaissance literature.

Admire the authenticity and bright colours of costumes of both the rider and the charger (horse), and take in the noble air of the cavalry.

Cheer for North America’s biggest jousting stars and promoters of the sport as they wield their shining, blunt-tipped lances at their opponents’ shield and armour with the intent of knocking them off their horses.

The show comes to an end on September 3, so be sure to visit the Agrodome during the Fair for this unforgettable experience.

For more information about the PNE visit: www.pne.ca.

Paramedic Marilyn Oberg with Grace Louie (6 years old) from Abbotsford enjoying the Heroes Weekend at the 2018 Fair at the PNE. The Fair runs until September 3.

Halle Konrad with the 4-H Cattle Club and Judge Riley Lafrentz at the 2018 Fair at the PNE.