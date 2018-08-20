Jousters compete in the Knights of Valour show at the Agrodome at the 2018 Fair at the PNE. The Fair runs until September 3rd.

PHOTOS: Fun at the PNE Fair

Knights of valour are set to steal the show at the 2018 PNE fair

Come see the real-life jousting of fairy-tale knights in shining armour as they ride into battle at this show.

An entertainment masterpiece not-to-be-missed is set to take over the Agrodome for the Fair at the PNE with shows daily, at 1, 3 and 7 p.m.

With over 25 years of experience in horsemanship and jousting, this show is a ‘must-see’ in anyone’s calendar. Travel back to the medieval glamour of these chivalrous and brave knights and prepare to be astounded by the realism of the show and its hard-hitting action.

Knights of Valour is a thrilling spectacle that is performed by one-of-a-kind masters of horsemanship and features un-choreographed illustrations of medieval warfare that captured the attention of kings and queens world-wide.

The skill of these riders will leave you breathless and reaching for your medieval and renaissance literature.

Admire the authenticity and bright colours of costumes of both the rider and the charger (horse), and take in the noble air of the cavalry.

Cheer for North America’s biggest jousting stars and promoters of the sport as they wield their shining, blunt-tipped lances at their opponents’ shield and armour with the intent of knocking them off their horses.

The show comes to an end on September 3, so be sure to visit the Agrodome during the Fair for this unforgettable experience.

For more information about the PNE visit: www.pne.ca.

 

Paramedic Marilyn Oberg with Grace Louie (6 years old) from Abbotsford enjoying the Heroes Weekend at the 2018 Fair at the PNE. The Fair runs until September 3.

Halle Konrad with the 4-H Cattle Club and Judge Riley Lafrentz at the 2018 Fair at the PNE.

Kailey Reimer of the Matsqui 4H Beef Club exhibits at the PNE 4H Barns.

Previous story
Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Just Posted

Comeback win by Raiders against Langley Rams

Nanaimo team erases 31-7 deficit to beat Rams 35-34

Fraser Valley Express doubles weekend and holiday bus service

Four new round trips to be added, starting Sept. 4

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

VIDEO: Child airlifted to hospital after crash in rural Langley

Jaws of life were used to cut off the roof of a car and free its occupants from a two-car accident.

LETTER: Medical care in Langley and beyond deplorable

The shortage of family doctors shouldn’t exist. Who’s really to blame?

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

Langley lawyer elected president of Aldergrove Rotary Club

Expanding involvement with youth literacy, poverty, Starfish Backpack Program and other activities

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

5 to start your day

A man killed in Surrey, smoke continues to hang over the Lower Mainland and more

Most Read