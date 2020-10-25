PHOTOS: Halloween houses around Aldergrove

Ghosts, goblins, and gravestones are covering front yards this October

Many houses around Aldergrove are all ready for All Hallow’s Eve.

Gravestones, ghosts, and all sorts of spooky sights can be found around neighbourhoods.

Did we miss your decor or have you seen a decked out yard you want to share?

Send your tips and Halloween photos to newsroom@aldergrovestar.com.

READ MORE: Trick or Treat? Experts divided on letting kids go out on Halloween due to COVID risk

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveHalloween



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Halloween houses around Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween houses around Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween houses around Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween houses around Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween houses around Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween houses around Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween houses around Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Halloween houses around Aldergrove. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)