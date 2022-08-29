PHOTOS: PNE remains summer-ending tradition for many in Langley

Langley's Lotus Jia entertained the crowd at the PNE in the musical safari adventure "Action Austin." The show is among dozens of family friendly attractions at the 112th edition of the annual fair. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley's Cole Siverston soared at the PNE in the musical safari adventure "Action Austin." The show is among dozens of family friendly attractions at the 112th edition of the annual fair. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley's Lotus Jia entertained the crowd at the PNE in the musical safari adventure "Action Austin." The show is among dozens of family friendly attractions at the 112th edition of the annual fair. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley's Mya Siverston entertained the crowd at the PNE in the musical safari adventure "Action Austin." The show is among dozens of family friendly attractions at the 112th edition of the annual fair. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Abbotsford's Cassidy Cheyre, as well as Langley's Jessica German and Randee Hermus, enjoyed the heart-pounding ride Hellevator at the PNE. The end-of-summer fair is in its 112th year of operation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The annual PNE Fair, British Columbia’s longest running and largest ticketed event, has been attracting hundredseach day from around the Lower Mainland, including many from Langley.

The PNE, which started Aug. 20 and runs until Sept. 5, is now in its 112th year of operation.

The end-of-summer tradition features returning favourites that fairgoers have enjoyed for generations and introduces a new roster of diverse entertainment offerings that the whole family is sure to enjoy, said president and CEO Shelley Frost.

“We are so happy to be able to present an entertainment program which truly signals the return of the annual fair as we knew it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frost said. “This will be a year of incredible celebration.”

This year’s fair includes the return of the Summer Night Concerts series. Headlined by internationally acclaimed musicians and performers, the 2022 lineup is also comprised of custom designed programming created specifically for the PNE Fair.

One key change from previous years will be the continuation of daily attendance capacity limits, with date-specific tickets for fair entrance, Playland ride passes, and daily concerts.

Guests may still be able to purchase at the gate, if tickets are still available, but the PNE is encouraging advance ticket purchases to avoid disappointment.

Additional highlights include the magnificent aerial manoeuvres of the Stars of the Peking Acrobats, a stunning visual and performing arts showcase presented by the Canoe Cultures Society, and a milestone celebration for an iconic PNE staple: the 45th anniversary of the SuperDogs.

Of particular note for Langley, this year’s PNE Prize Home is situated in Langley – for the first time.

