PHOTOS: Tanks, rockets, and machine-gun-wielding goons take over Fort Langley

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 films in Fort Langley - covering Glover Road with tanks, rockets, and army men. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Green Hills, Montana has been invaded by tanks, rockets, a mad scientist, and droves of armed men bent on capturing a tiny blue hedgehog.

Before hitting Google maps, know that there is no such place as Green Hills, though a stroll through Fort Langley may make some think otherwise.

Glover Road is completely covered in crews shooting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, altering storefront signs so vets, movie theatres, and Americana decor make the already appealing street something truly eye-popping.

An action sequence involving Hollywood superstar Jim Carrey hanging from a crane, masked soldiers running around town with machine guns, and even fake piles of broken payment littered down Mavis Avenue has captivated spectators.

Some stores are currently closed while filming commences, which also slows traffic and pedestrians when filming; people may wish to use an alternative route.

Red Energy Films had been building facades and making small, temporary modifications to the streets-cape around Glover Road and Mary Avenue since late March.

A facade on a largely empty lot on the corner of the street now sports convincing brickwork and faded old murals, despite the fact that the back is just plywood.

Filming is expected to wrap at the end of the month. There is no release date for the sequel to the hit 2020 family-film.