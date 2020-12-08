Lit polar bears and more at the PNE’s WinterLights event. (submitted photo)

PNE’s WinterLights set to open; Robson Square skating is cancelled for now

Drive-thru event at East Vancouver fair site

“Vancouver’s only drive-thru Christmas event” is ready to roll this weekend.

The PNE’s WinterLights event is billed as a two-kilometre-long “Magical Journey to Santa” that features lights, characters, live performers, food, Christmas carols, a “Merry & Bright Forest” and other attractions, starting Saturday (Dec. 11) and continuing on select dates until Dec. 27.

“WinterLights adheres to all safety protocols developed in consultation with Vancouver Coastal Health,” says a post on pne.ca/winterlights. “Everyone over the age of 2 must wear a facial covering or mask.”

Tickets must be purchased for a specific date and time slot, via ticketleader.ca, from 4 to 10 p.m. on select dates.

Admission is $25 for two people or less in a vehicle, after 9 p.m., as part of a “Late Night Date Night” deal. Admission is $39 for carloads of four or less, and $49 for carloads of five. Children up to 12 months are free and do not count towards carload total.

PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost announced WinterLights back on Nov. 6.

“Throughout 2020 the PNE has succeeded in producing first class, family-friendly experiences that allow people throughout the region to celebrate in a safe way,” Frost said in a news release. “PNE WinterLights continues this series, this time bringing Santa and holiday cheer to the lower mainland.”

Meantime, there will be no public skating at Vancouver’s Robson Square this holiday season.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to open the Robson Square ice rink to the public at this time,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, said in a news release on Tuesday (Dec. 8).

“This decision has been made as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the orders and direction of the provincial health officer to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.

“The revised Provincial Gathering and Events Order states organized and structured events involving a group of participants are not permitted. This includes public ice skating at Robson Square. We will continue to assess the situation and closely follow the advice and guidance of the provincial health officer as it relates to the Robson Square ice rink.”


